Geoffrey Paschel opens up about death of son Kazhem in emotional ‘Breaking My Silence’ video

Geoffrey Paschel has a tough persona on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but now he’s showing us a different side.

In a video for his YouTube channel, the 41-year-old is finally sharing heartbreaking details regarding the death of his son, Kazhem.

The video, titled “Breaking my Silence,” is Paschel’s way of clearing up some very harsh rumors regarding the toddler’s death.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Geoffrey and Kazhem’s mother first noticed that something might be wrong when Kazhem was about 3 months old. One day while the family was at a theme park, Kazhem’s eyes suddenly crossed and he seemed to be in pain.

The parents took Kazhem to the doctor, who immediately called an ambulance. Kazhem was rushed to the hospital, but despite several tests, they couldn’t figure out what was wrong.

After 10 days in the hospital, his eyes started to normalize and he was eventually sent home. Kazhem seemed okay for a while, but months later, his health took a turn for the worse.

Paschel remembers the last few weeks of Kazhem’s life

About 9 months after Kazhem’s initial seizures, Kazhem suffered another seizure at Geoffrey’s girlfriend’s house.

“When he had the seizure she called 911,” Geoffrey recalled. “The ambulance took him to the hospital. I met them at the hospital and he was still struggling.”

A few days later, Kazhem seemed to be doing better. Geoffrey explained that he seemed to be “back to his normal self” and doctors were nearly ready to release him from the hospital.

But that wasn’t what happened- just when things were starting to improve, Kazhem had another seizure. Geoffrey explained the terrifying moment. “When he had the second seizure they pumped him full of anything and everything…in fact, their words were, ‘we gave him so much stuff that he’s not gonna wake up for 24 hours.'”

Doctors then moved Kazhem to critical care, where it was discovered that he had likely suffered brain death. “They tried every which way to try to reverse it,” Geoffrey said. “There’s been cases where people have come out of it, and I swore up and down that he would come out of it.”

Sadly, Kazhem didn’t come out of it; on March 6, 2018, at 3:47 pm, he passed away in his father’s arms.

The medical examiner gave the cause of death as “mostly unknown,” but stated that it was possibly due to hemorrhages and complications from febrile seizures.

Geoffrey says he has decided to talk about the death of Kazhem “because of the false allegations against me, the internet rumor mill, and people’s willingness to believe anything they read as concrete fact.” He’s referring to rumors that he may have abused his children, an accusation that was also made by Kazhem’s mother.

Geoffrey wanted to lay those rumors to rest and provided evidence in the video that doctors and social workers found nothing to suggest abuse was a factor in Kazhem’s death. He hopes the video will quiet critics who accuse him of a heinous crime without evidence.

Geoffrey is a controversial cast member

Although authorities never found evidence that Geoffrey abused his children, he does have a criminal past.

Geoffrey did speak briefly on the show about his run-ins with the law, but he only mentioned his conviction for selling drugs many years ago. He didn’t discuss more recent allegations, which include kidnapping, assault, and other forms of abuse against several ex-girlfriends.

Geoffrey is even facing a few pending court cases related to crimes allegedly committed against an ex, but he hasn’t discussed these. He’s only said that the truth will be revealed in due time.

There was a petition from fans to have him removed from the popular TLC series over the charges, but that didn’t happen.

Despite these serious allegations, Geoffrey is a grieving father who doesn’t deserve hate over his child’s tragic death. Hopefully, Geoffrey’s video will keep the more vitriolic critics quiet.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7 central on TLC.