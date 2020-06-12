Amber Portwood’s boyfriend Dimitri Garcia insists he’s not using Teen Mom OG star

Dimitri Garcia and Amber Portwood kissing / Pic credit: @dimitrigarcia014

Typically, when a new man comes into the life of a Teen Mom star, fans get nervous for the cast member.

This time, fans are more nervous for Dimitri Garcia. He is currently dating Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood.

Amber has a long history of domestic abuse.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

For instance, last summer, she was accused of coming at ex Andrew Glennon with a machete while he held their infant son.

Some fans are concerned that Dimitri, who is from Belgium, doesn’t know what he’s getting into. He met Amber on the Internet.

Others worry as they believe Dimitri is using Amber for a green card, money, or fame. Amber has been concerned about this, too.

Dimitri took a lie detector test for Amber on Teen Mom OG

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber asked Dimitri to take a lie detector test.

Read More Amber Portwood’s arrest is the focus of upcoming Teen Mom OG season

Pic credit: @dimitrigarcia014

In the lie detector test, he was asked if he was cheating on Amber, and if he was using her for any reason. He said no and the test said that he was being truthful. In other words, he passed the test.

This outcome still has some fans questioning and reaching out to him on social media.

Dimitri recently revealed that he plans to head back to America to see Amber very soon. He said that he will be there before his birthday, which is on July 6.

It was just last Fourth of July that Amber was accused of attacking ex, Andrew.

Dimitri has not revealed how long he will be staying in the USA this time. Like Amber, Dimitri has several children. They live in Belgium.

Dimitri addressed concerns to fans on his Instagram page

He has responded to fans on social media by saying he and Amber “will last a very long time, despite what people say.”

He also said, “I’m sure we’re going to have a great love story.”

In his most recent Instagram post, he addressed other concerns.

“I am not there for money, nor for notoriety or glory,” he wrote.

“I’m here for her. Stop trying to change what I think of her. The past remains the past. Surrounded by good people we become a good person. I love it and she loves me,” he insisted.

Hopefully, things work out for the couple as fans anxiously wait see what happens next.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.