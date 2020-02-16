90 Day Fiance update: Are Anna and Mursel still together?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Anna and Mursel had quite a wild ride on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. They met in a Facebook beekeeping group, and it was their love of bees and honey that helped them bond.

However, cultural differences presented an issue for them. Anna is from the midwest, she likes to drink beer, and she has three sons that she’s been raising as a single mother.

Anna never married the boys’ father, something that is highly frowned upon in Mursel’s very conservative Turkish culture.

Anna and Mursel’s cultural differences nearly tear them apart

There’s also the issue of religion.

Mursel is Muslim and doesn’t drink alcohol at all, and he doesn’t eat pork either. Because of Mursel’s upbringing, he values his family very much.

The problem is, they didn’t know about Anna’s three children, something she and Mursel hid from them when she visited Turkey.

Once Mursel admitted to his family that Anna has kids, they got upset, and they didn’t want Mursel to marry Anna. Sadly, Mursel listened to his parents, broke off his engagement to Anna, and went back home.

While he was gone, both Anna and Mursel were miserable and truly wanted to be together. But with his return home, it didn’t look like that would be a possibility.

Mursel returns to America

Though it’s very rare, Mursel was able to gain re-entry to America after returning home to Turkey. The downside to having a K-1 visa reissued, though, is that there isn’t extra time added.

The visa holder still has to get married within the same allotted time as before.

When he did fly back, Mursel and Anna only had six hours to get married, so time was ticking. They didn’t have time to do anything but head from the airport straight home to finish setting up for the backyard wedding.

Still, the 90 Day Fiance couple managed to pull it all of and they looked beautiful doing it. Anna’s sons Gino and Leo were there for the ceremony while Joey decided to stay with Anna’s mom, who also didn’t want to attend.

Anna and Mursel: Where are they now?

Despite all of the drama on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Anna and Mursel are still together and are still married.

Anna often shares photos of her family, and several of them feature Mursel and Leo, as the two have formed a special bond.

While Joey may have been a bit rebellious on the show, it looks like he has warmed up to Mursel as well. At least he lets his new stepdad help out with his homework, anyway.

For those hoping to keep up with Anna and Mursel now that Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance is coming to an end, she has recently announced a new YouTube channel where fans can keep up to date on her marriage, her boys, and her bees.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.