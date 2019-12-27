Home > People

90 Day Fiance spoilers: Anna admits she lied to Mursel’s family about her kids first

By
26th December 2019 8:00 PM ET
Mursel and Anna on 90 Day Fiance
Anna makes a huge admission about hiding her kids from Mursel’s parents. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have been angry that Mursel Mistanoglu didn’t want to tell his Turkish family about Anna Campisi’s kids — and after Anna’s admission, they may be upset with her as well.

On Instagram, fans of the TLC series have a lot of opinions and usually aren’t shy about asking 90 Day Fiance cast members what they want to know. That was the case recently with Anna Campisi when viewers started commenting about Mursel’s recent admission to his family that Anna has three kids.

After one commenter told Anna how strong and brave she was to force Mursel to tell his family the truth — that’s when Anna decided to reveal a bit of truth of her own.

Anna admits that she lied about Leo

“I think his family wouldn’t found out,” Anna wrote in her Instagram comments. “Obviously because of the show, but also because I never added [email protected] social media etc.”

Anna continued, “there was actually one time they wanted to look at photos on my phone and ran into a photo of Leo. Which I had to say was a friends son. I don’t want to live like that.”

Anna admits to a big secret
Anna admits that she lied about her kids first. Pic credit: @annacampisi/Instagram

It’s great that Anna finally did right by her sons, who certainly don’t deserve to be kept a secret. However, the fact that she was complicit with this lie in the first place is sure to set off 90 Day Fiance fans who have been upset to learn that she allowed Mursel to lie to his family about it.

90 Day Fiance fans react to Anna’s admission

So far, reactions to Anna’s admission that she lied first have been mixed. Many continue to support her and even commend her for finally sticking up for her sons.

“I am glad you took the initiative to finally stand up for your son’s. I’m sure this was not an easy thing for them to go through with you denying them. I hope that they feel vindicated,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “Good job standing up for yourself and your boys! You all deserve love and respect.”

Others were not so supportive and called Anna out for going along with the secret and for telling the lie herself.

“You value a man in your bed more than you value your kids. You had the nerve to even pretend your kid isn’t yours? That’s disgusting,” a commenter wrote.

Another, who was also upset to learn that Anna also lied about her kids, wrote, “That was a deeply cruel thing to do to your children.”

What about Anna and Mursel’s wedding?

As most 90 Day Fiance viewers have already seen, Mursel did end up admitting to his family that Anna has three sons, though there are reports that he still wasn’t exactly honest about it, telling them in Turkish that he just found out.

Naturally, Mursel’s family freaked out, just as he said they would. Instead of writing him off, though, they insisted that he dump Anna and high-tail it back to Turkey as soon as possible so he can find a local woman and get a job back home.

Based on recent 90 Day Fiance previews, it looks like that is what Mursel was planning to do — but did he?

According to intel shared initially by Instagram blogger and The Fraudcast host @fraudedbytlc, Anna and Mursel did go ahead and get married. There’s evidence that their wedding actually happened on September 8.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. 