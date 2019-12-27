Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!
90 Day Fiance spoilers: Anna admits she lied to Mursel’s family about her kids first
26th December 2019 8:00 PM ET
90 Day Fiance viewers have been angry that Mursel Mistanoglu didn’t want to tell his Turkish family about Anna Campisi’s kids — and after Anna’s admission, they may be upset with her as well.
On Instagram, fans of the TLC series have a lot of opinions and usually aren’t shy about asking 90 Day Fiance cast members what they want to know. That was the case recently with Anna Campisi when viewers started commenting about Mursel’s recent admission to his family that Anna has three kids.
After one commenter told Anna how strong and brave she was to force Mursel to tell his family the truth — that’s when Anna decided to reveal a bit of truth of her own.
Anna admits that she lied about Leo
“I think his family wouldn’t found out,” Anna wrote in her Instagram comments. “Obviously because of the show, but also because I never added [email protected] social media etc.”
Anna continued, “there was actually one time they wanted to look at photos on my phone and ran into a photo of Leo. Which I had to say was a friends son. I don’t want to live like that.”