90 Day Fiance spoilers: Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu are already married

For weeks now, 90 Day Fiance viewers have been wondering what is going on with Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu. From the time they were introduced on the Season 7 premiere, the pair have been wearing rings on their ring fingers.

Just days ago, Anna took to Instagram and explained that she had permission from TLC to set the record straight. She explained that the rings were from their engagement ceremony in Turkey.

“I finally got the ok! I’ve gotten a lot of questions about the rings Mursel and I wear,” Anna explained. “In Turkey it is customary to have an Engagement ceremony. This involves exchanging rings.”

Then, she told her followers about the ceremony.

“A red ribbon is tied to both rings and the Elder of the family says a prayer and some words to bless the Engagement and the ribbon is then cut,” Anna continued. “Then the couple goes around and kisses the hands of the Elders. It is also customary for the guests to pin money on the newly Engaged couple. We didn’t go through the whole engagement custom which would also involve both families meeting and getting a blessing due to my family not being in Turkey. We were engaged September 8 2018! Hopefully this clears some questions.

That may be all good and true (and congratulations to them) but that didn’t answer the ultimate question about whether or not Anny and Mursel are currently married. But thanks to Instagram blogger and 90 Day Fiance podcaster @fraudedbytlc, we know what’s really going on.

It turns out that Anna and Mursel did, in fact, get married and there’s something really special about their anniversary date. According to the marriage records that were discovered and posted on Instagram, Anna and Mursel officially tied the knot exactly one year after they got engaged, on September 8, 2019.

Right now, on the TLC series, Anna and Mursel are preparing for their wedding. We’ve even seen Anna question the relationship and whether they should get married but now we know that it’s a done deal and we’ll probably see the ceremony on the show.

