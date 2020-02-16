90 Day Fiance’s Anna sets the record straight about rumors she’s moving to Turkey with Mursel

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It’s been an emotional journey for Anna and Mursel on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance but not all the rumors about them are true and she is making sure to clear up one of the biggest mistruths going around.

These two didn’t look like they were going to make it at one point, with Mursel even heading back to Turkey but they are happily married now.

As the 90 Day Fiance Tell All looms ahead, Anna is even taking some time out to let fans know what is true and what is not as rumors continue to circulate about this couple.

Anna loves Turkey, wants to live there someday

One of the biggest rumors about Anna and Mursel, and one that just won’t seem to go away, is that she is planning to move with him to Turkey. Previously, it was even questioned if she was thinking about leaving her three sons behind so that she could head to his home country to settle down.

And while Anna has said before that she loves Turkey and can’t wait to visit again, she is not planning to move there at this point because her boys are young and need her. However, that doesn’t mean she’s not counting out a move in the future.

Anna even said in a recent Instagram Q&A that Turkey is one of the most beautiful places she’s ever been and that it’s really cheap to visit. Someday, she really does want to live there with Mursel.

Anna is not planning a move to Turkey

Even though Anna loves Turkey, she is not planning to move there anytime soon, with or without her sons. She’s made that abundantly clear in the past, both on and off the show.

Now, Anna is saying it again because apparently, some 90 Day Fiance viewers still believe that she is making plans to move overseas.

Anna wrote, “Hey everyone! Just writing to let everyone know… we are NOT moving to Turkey right now! There’s a silly lie going around right now. Don’t believe everything you read.”

Will that be enough to squash this persistent 90 Day Fiance rumor about Anna and Mursel? We’ll have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.