Big Brother spoilers: Who won Part 2 of final HOH Competition?

Big Brother spoilers now reveal who just won Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition this summer.

The final three houseguests have been battling it to help decide who will become the final Head of Household and decide who gets to sit next to them in the final two.

Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, and Xavier Prather played in Part 1 of the final HOH Competition right after Kyland Young got evicted.

According to the Big Brother live feeds, it was Xavier who won Part 1. It meant he automatically advanced to Part 3, which takes place on finale night.

Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Part 2 of the final HOH Competition?

Azah and Derek F battled it out in a new challenge today, with the winner getting the second spot in Part 3 during finale night.

Azah Awasum won Part 2 of the final HOH Competition. She beat out Derek, and Derek is now very worried that his game is over. He is talking a lot about it with Xavier on the live feeds.

This means that Xavier faces off against Azah on finale night in one more challenge to decide the final HOH of the summer.

