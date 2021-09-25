Big Brother jury house interview for Tiffany Mitchell released

Tiffany Mitchell became the sixth member of the Big Brother 23 jury. Pic credit: CBS

Tiffany Mitchell may be living in the Big Brother jury house now, but she will play a big part on finale night.

The members of the BB23 jury — all nine of them — will get to vote for the Big Brother 23 winner. That person will then go home with a nice $750,000 prize.

We will also find out who has won America’s Favorite Houseguest on finale night, where TIffany is one of the contenders.

Now, Tiffany has a new jury house interview, where she answers some more questions about her time in the game.

Tiffany Mitchell jury house interview

“As the sixth houseguest to enter jury, that means I am the first member of The Cookout to be evicted from the house, which does not feel good at all. I definitely feel that I deserve to be at least in the top three to four,” Tiffany answered when she was asked how it feels to be the sixth member of the BB23 jury.

Tiffany also tried to find the bright side in being the first member of The Cookout to get to speak with the other BB23 jury members. She also went on to answer a few other new questions, including whether or not she was surprised to get evicted.

#BBTiffany was the first member of the Cookout to get evicted. We caught up with her in the Jury House to get the inside scoop! 🍿👇🏽 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/wSSV7fmWmk — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 25, 2021

More Big Brother spoilers and information

Some very interesting Big Brother spoilers have come out from the live feeds following Kyland Young getting evicted from the house.

Here are the results for Part 1 of the final HOH Competition, which definitely sets the tone for what is going to take place over the next week.

Also, Kyland did an extended Big Brother exit interview where he spoke about not regretting the verbal exchange he had with Xavier Prather on the night he was evicted. That Kyland interview can be watched here.

The Big Brother finale night is coming up on Wednesday, September 29, where we find out the name of the winner. The BB23 cast has certainly created interesting stories to be talked about on the two-hour season finale, which will air after an all-new episode of Survivor 41.

There is also still time for Big Brother fans to vote on the AFH winner, who will take home a nice $50,000 for their troubles this summer.

Stay tuned, because when Kyland arrives at the BB23 jury house, things could get pretty spicy.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.