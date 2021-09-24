Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Part 1 of final HOH Competition?

The Big Brother 23 final three houseguests have been decided. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers now reveal who won Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

The spoilers come directly from the Big Brother live feeds, where the final three houseguests are now lounging.

Earlier in the evening, Derek Frazier voted to evict Kyland Young, making him the eighth member of the BB23 jury.

That leaves just Derek F, Xavier Prather, and Azah Awasum competing to become the Big Brother 23 winner.

How does the final Head of Household Competition work?

With the final Head of Household Competition, the houseguests play it out in three parts. The Part 1 winner automatically has a spot in Part 3, which takes place on finale night. The two losers from Part 1 then play in Part 2, with the winner of Part 2 getting the second seat in Part 3.

Kyland asked Xavier "I don't have to be super thorough in packing, correct?" – Xavier told him he's good, then did this to us when Kyland left #bb23 pic.twitter.com/p4sCfkj7Ur Get our Big Brother newsletter! September 23, 2021

Who won Part 1 of the final Big Brother 23 HOH Competition?

After the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony, some celebratory champagne, and then a dinner where the final three houseguests talked about the entire Summer 2021 Big Brother season, it was time to get back down to business. The final three houseguests participated in Part 1 of the final HOH Competition to decide who would be the early favorite to become the Big Brother 23 winner.

As we have now learned from the Big Brother live feeds, Xavier Prather won Part 1. He now advances right to Part 3 on finale night. Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier will play each other in Part 2 at some point this weekend, with the winner of Part 2 advancing to play against Xavier in Part 3.

More Big Brother to come

There are only a few Big Brother 23 episodes left on the CBS schedule, with less than a week left in the game. We are getting very close to the Big Brother 2021 finale night, which will be on Wednesday, September 29.

The voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest just opened up, so now Big Brother fans can support their favorite members of the BB23 cast.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Alyssa Lopez did a new interview from the jury house that can be viewed here. She spoke more about her time in the game and did it from the comfort of her new digs. For fans of Alyssa, it is well worth watching her in a relaxed session, where she is even comfortable enough to eat a popsicle while addressing Big Brother fans.

Big D saying he doesn’t want to be seen as a threat in comps because he came in 2nd place two comps in a row #BB23 #BigBrother #bigbrother23 pic.twitter.com/j8Ee9ItMAj — Leroy Jenkins (@LeroyJenks55) September 16, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.