Big Brother 23 odds: Who has the best chance to win America’s Favorite Houseguest?

Big Brother 23 odds have been updated and it’s very clear who Vegas thinks is going to win America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

Voting is still open for Big Brother fans to weigh in on who they think deserves to be the AFH for the Summer 2021 season.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also announced that the cash prize has been increased to $50,000 for the person who receives the most votes from America.

It is on finale night when Big Brother fans will learn who has taken home the prize, joining an interesting list of America’s favorites over the past few years that includes Da’Vonne Rogers, Nicole Anthony, and Tyler Crispen.

Who has the best odds to win Big Brother 23’s AFH?

The numbers listed below are the updated betting lines presented by Bovada for the Big Brother Summer 2021 season. The number listed next to each player’s name denotes how much money a person would win if they were to wager $100. So, for instance, the +2500 next to Britini D’Angelo signifies that if a person bet $100 on Britinito win AFH and she does, they would win $2,500.

As it currently stands, several players are tied for the worst odds to win AFH, and they are Alyssa Lopez, Brandon French, Brent Champagne, Travis Long, and Whitney Williams.

If a number is negative, like the case with Derek Xiao, it means something slightly different. He has the best odds to win, and if someone were to bet $1,600 on him, they would win $100 if he was named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Not a good return on the investment there.

Derek Xiao: -1600

Derek Frazier: +550

Tiffany Mitchell: +1600

Britini D’Angelo +2500

Kyland Young: +2500

Azah Awasum: +3000

Hannah Chadha: +3000

Claire Rehfuss: +5000

Christian Birkenberger: +6600

Sarah Beth Steagall: +6600

Xavier Prather: +6600

Alyssa Lopez: +10000

Brandon French: +10000

Brent Champagne: +10000

Travis Long: +10000

Whitney Williams: +10000

Some Big Brother spoilers and a look ahead

We have some early results from Part 1 of the final HOH Competition here. Those particular Big Brother spoilers came out on the live feeds and there are more to come as the BB23 houseguests play out Part 2 this weekend.

It is going to be very interesting to see how the BB23 jury handles the final two questions and if there is a real debate about who deserves to be the Big Brother 23 winner. It would seem like Xavier Prather is the clear favorite, but he still needs to become the final HOH to guarantee himself a spot in the final two.

Kyland already has done an extended exit interview you can watch here. In it, he talks about having no regrets about his argument with Xavier on eviction night. He also doesn’t regret the words that he chose to use to ask Xavier about his nephew right after the blindside took place on national television.

