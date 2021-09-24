Kyland Young Big Brother exit interview: Watch as he says he doesn’t regret words to Xavier on eviction night

Kyland Young and Xavier Prather exchanged words in the BB23 house. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 cast member Kyland Young has been doing exit interviews following his elimination from the show.

At the end of the latest Big Brother eviction episode, the world watched as Kyland and Xavier Prather exchanged words before Kyland went to meet with host Julie Chen Moonves.

It was a very tense situation, with Kyland blindsided by the vote and deciding that the best time to mention Xavier’s nephew was going to be during that awkward situation.

Many Big Brother fans felt that we were close to seeing a “live” fight on national television before Julie coaxed Kyland out of the house.

Video clip of the Kyland Young and Xavier Prather argument

Here is a clip from Big Brother 23, Episode 34, where Kyland and Xavier exchanged words following his eviction.

Kyland's blindside & Kyland vs Xavier 👀 🍿 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/FPDF46sBrX

Kyland Young Big Brother exit interview

Of course, interviewers wanted to know right away if Kyland regretted the words he said to Xavier, and in the video interview shared below, we find out those answers.

“The words that I said aren’t something that I regret because, objectively, they are true,” Kyland says in a new Us Weekly interview.

Kyland went on to say that “Honestly, I don’t hold ill will or disrespect towards anyone.”

He also admitted to being a very literal person but said that he wouldn’t use the word “blunt” to describe how he reacts to people or circumstances.

Take a look at the full Big Brother exit interview that Kyland Young had with Us Weekly to get more of a feel for his thoughts as he becomes a member of the BB23 jury. And then, buckle up, because Kyland and Xavier will see each other again on finale night next week.

