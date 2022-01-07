Big Brother alum wants to bring you ‘Christmas cheer all year’ with ‘playful pics’ showing off her body

Big Brother 22 featured Christmas Abbott as one of the houseguests. Pic credit: CBS

Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 19 is putting herself out there in a big way.

The former houseguest has set up a website where her fans can see really “fun” and intimate photos of her.

And as she puts it, it’s all about “Bringing you Christmas cheer all year!”

Christmas is definitely playing into the pun that her name can be used for and she is showing off the results are her extensive workout routines.

Christmas Abbott teases Big Brother fans with new images

The Twitter account for Christmas Abbott is advertising new exclusive content, where her fans and followers can sign up to see quite a few images that have been taken of her over the years.

“I LOVE my body, taking fun & playful pics and sharing them with my favorite most dedicated fans, YOU!!” reads the message that Christmas has on the site itself.

Big Brother fans got to know Christmas when she played on the Summer 2017 season of the show. That summer, Josh Martinez became the Big Brother 19 winner, with Paul Abrahamian finishing in second place and Christmas coming in third.

Christmas was invited back to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2, where she was part of a huge alliance, and also where she would meet Memphis Garrett for the first time. Memphis and Christmas are engaged and will soon be getting married.

