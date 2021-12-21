Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 gets married

Christie Murphy finished sixth place on Big Brother 21. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 21 houseguest Christie Murphy just got married to her fiance, Jamie, in a beautiful ceremony.

The couple got engaged in Paris back in August, with Christie’s proposal taking place at the Eiffel Tower.

Christie has noted a lot of times that Jamie is shy, but their relationship has included sharing some great photos on Instagram with their family, friends, and followers.

Many other former Big Brother houseguests have been leaving messages of congratulations after the ladies made their big announcement. That included many people who were also on the BB21 cast with her a few years ago.

Christie Murphy shares wedding photos and videos

“Married my best friend today 💒,” Christie wrote as the simple caption on her Instagram post from Monday night. The post included several pictures, including their dogs becoming brothers, and a video right after they officially married.

Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother houseguests congratulate the couple

Quite a few former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by Christie’s Instagram post to congratulate the couple, and there was even a post from Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves.

“Congratulations on marrying Joeys girlfriend!!!! I love you so much!!!!!! @hey_jaymay,” Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 wrote.

“I AM CRYING 😫😍🥰😢 you two are so perfect together and I love your love!!!! Can’t wait to see how it continues to grow. ❤️ Love you both!” Holly Allen from BB21 posted.

“Congrats to my two people!! 😍🤍💍 next stop.. TULUM,” Analyse Talavera from BB21 wrote.

“Congrats love you both so much,” Nick Maccarrone from BB21 posted.

And Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves stopped by to write, “Congrats!”

Big Brother houseguests congratulate Christie and Jamie. Pic credit: @Christie.Murph/Instagram

