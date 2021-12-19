Celebrity Big Brother 3 schedule includes Super Bowl Sunday episode

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves returns for CBB3. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 schedule is intended to be a way to take viewers away from other networks in the month of February.

In addition to giving television viewers something to watch other than the 2022 Winter Olympics, the CBB3 cast is going to be featured on Super Bowl Sunday as well.

We don’t yet know the names of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, and we don’t expect the houseguests to get revealed until January 2022. Still, Big Brother fans are already getting excited about who might play the game this time.

Recently, Big Brother fans shared who they want to see on the CBB3 cast. That even included a few former houseguests weighing in on who they would enjoy seeing in the house this winter.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 on Super Bowl Sunday 2022

On Sunday, February 13, Celebrity Big Brother 3 will air an episode at 8/7c on CBS. It will serve as Episode 8 of the Winter 2022 season and it is going to give Big Brother fans something to look forward to on the evening.

Within the CBB3 episode schedule, it is going to be a pretty important night for the show. And that is in addition to what Big Brother fans might get to see through the live feeds.

More information on the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother

When it comes to the length of the season this winter, Celebrity Big Brother is going to be much shorter than Big Brother 23. These winter celebrity seasons get completed within a month, whereas the summer seasons can last close to 100 days.

What it means, though, is that there is going to be a lot more action each week and that a lot of celebrities are going to get eliminated from the game in a very short window of time. That typically ramps up the gameplay and forces the celebrities to act more quickly on making alliances and forging partnerships to make it all the way to the end.

As we noted, it is going to be a while longer until we learn the names of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast members. Hopefully, the production team is putting together a really good cast that is looking forward to playing in competitions and will also create some drama within the house.

And speaking of Celebrity Big Brother drama, former houseguest Dina Lohan was just given jail time.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.