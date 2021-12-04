Big Brother fans, former houseguests reveal who they want to see on Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast

Julie Chen Moonves is shown revealing the winner of Big Brother 18. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans will soon get to watch a new season of Celebrity Big Brother this winter, and a lot of people have opinions on who should be a part of the CBB3 cast.

Host Julie Chen Moonves posted a message online where she asked her followers who they would like to see appear on Celebrity Big Brother 3. She got a lot of responses, including quite a few from former Big Brother houseguests.

It definitely looks like there is a lot of interest in the upcoming Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother, so, hopefully, the producers put together a good group of people that will keep the season dramatic and exciting.

In case anyone hasn’t heard yet, the Celebrity Big Brother TV schedule gets started on Wednesday, February 2.

Who do Big Brother fans want to see on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast?

“In case you haven’t heard, we’re Two Months away from #BBCeleb !!! Who are some celebrities you’d love to see in the Big Brother house? Drop the names and @ them below,” Julie Chen Moonves wrote on an Instagram post that she used to help create some additional buzz for the show.

Below are some of the names that Big Brother fans have shared, including singer Ariana Grande, actress Angelina Jolie, football player Rob Gronkowski, singer Britney Spears, and actor Dr. Phil McGraw. Someone even mentioned Tom Holland from Spider-Man fame.

Big Brother fans want a lot of people on Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: @JulieChenMoonves/Instagram

Some of the Big Brother fans were a bit more realistic when it came to naming people who might actually be interested or likely to appear on Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Additional celebrities that got mentioned were Nicole Polizzi (Snooki from Jersey Shore), actress and reality star Nene Leakes, reality star Tiffany Pollard, and actress Raven-Symoné.

Recently, Tiffany Pollard responded to seeing her name in Celebrity Big Brother rumors, and she expressed interest in appearing on the show.

More Big Brother fans want a lot of people on Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: @JulieChenMoonves/Instagram

Big Brother houseguests name drop for CBB3 cast

Quite a few former Big Brother houseguests also stopped by Julie’s post to leave their thoughts on who they feel should be a part of the CBB3 cast this winter.

Previously, Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore also shared some thoughts, which included his opinion that Zac Efron would be a lot of fun to watch.

Other former Big Brother houseguests who name-dropped included Frenchie from Big Brother 23 saying they should invite him, Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 suggesting Todrick Hall, and Kemi Fakunle from the BB21 cast also saying Tiffany Pollard should be on the show.

Julie Chen Moonves asked people who they thought should appear on Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: @JulieChenMoonves/Instagram

We are still almost two months away from the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season premiere, so that leaves a lot of additional time for more rumors to come out about the cast. It will be very exciting to see which celebrities sign on to play this winter and if it will help create a lot of buzz for CBS.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.