Celebrity Big Brother cast: Tiffany Pollard responds to rumors

Tiffany Pollard appears interested in being on Celebrity Big Brother 3 for CBS. Pic credit: VH1

Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast rumors continue to link Tiffany Pollard to the show, leading to former houseguest Janelle Pierzina celebrating about it on social media.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the rumors got started almost immediately after CBS revealed that it was bringing back the celebrity edition of its reality competition show for Winter 2022.

Over the years, Pollard has appeared on quite a few other reality TV shows, including VH1’s Flavor of Love, I Love New York, Braxton Family Values, Celebrity Ex on the Beach (UK), Botched, The TS Madison Experience, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. She even popped up on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Now, Pollard is speaking about the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast rumors, noting that she has definitely heard the murmurs coming from fans on social media.

Tiffany Pollard speaks about Celebrity Big Brother 3

“It’s like an ongoing annual thing. People are like, ‘Are you going in the house? Are you going in the house?'” Pollard noted during a new interview.

Pollard also said that she has not yet been contacted by producers to appear on the USA version of Celebrity Big Brother and that she has a new show called Hot Haus that will debut in early 2022.

“Well, because I’m such a homebody and I’m still a small-time girl at heart, it’s flattery, just knowing that people want me in that particular show. But, it doesn’t give me any stress,” Pollard said when she was asked if all of the Celebrity Big Brother rumors ever get to her.

“It’s just kind of cool that my name is still stirred up and people want me in there. So, I mean, hopefully, they’ll take heed and call me,” Pollard went on to say.

Exclusive: @TiffanyPollard addresses 'Celebrity Big Brother' speculation and dispels rumor about her alleged Season 2 demand: https://t.co/1s8CmfXXeP pic.twitter.com/BtK2b8Zo14 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 28, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast chatter will continue

Since there is still a lot of time left until the Celebrity Big Brother 3 start date arrives this winter, we expect a lot more rumors to surface about people who might get a call to be on the show.

Recently, former cast members of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were even mentioned by Big Brother fans as people they would like to see compete on the Winter 2022 season of CBB.

Here is the full episode list for CBB3 USA and it includes a good number of two-hour episodes that will provide a lot of entertainment for Big Brother fans.

We don’t expect the official cast list to get revealed until sometime in the month of January 2022, so there is plenty of time for additional speculation and for more people from the world of reality TV to get linked to Big Brother.

Will Tiffany Pollard end up being someone who makes it onto the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast? She does seem like the perfect fit for a show like this one, and there are a lot of reality TV viewers who would like to see it happen.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.