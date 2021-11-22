Celebrity Big Brother: Fans suggest Hannah Brown and Rachel Lindsay from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown is very well known by fans of Bachelor Nation and DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

Celebrity Big Brother returns to CBS this winter and it has led to fans debating about who might be a fun person to watch play the game.

Recently, Cody Calafiore from Big Brother 22 said Zac Efron was the person he would most want to see on the show, even though he admitted that it was highly unlikely.

There have also been a lot of other rumors about Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast members, including several politicians and a comedian.

Earlier, Boston Rob Mariano and Jax Taylor were linked to the show, and then Tiffany Pollard and Clay Aiken became two more reality TV stars to pop up in rumors.

Celebrity Big Brother rumors touch the world of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

Reddit users have been surmising that there are good candidates from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who would be fun to watch on Celebrity Big Brother 3. A number of them could also lead to a lot of drama taking place within the Big Brother house.

Recently, some Big Brother fans on Reddit suggested that Hannah Brown and Rachel Lindsay from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette would be fun to watch. Hannah and Rachel were both candidates on The Bachelor and then starred on seasons of The Bachelorette as they sought soulmates.

“I could see Hannah Brown or Rachel Lindsay do it, I think they both have potential to win,” one Reddit user stated.

“I’m not so sure about Hannah B… I think she would annoy the hell out of most of the bigger personalities,” another Reddit user responded as a debate started on the merits of having the reality TV stars in the house.

Some Big Brother fans would like to see Hannah Brown and Rachel Lindsay on CBB3. Pic credit: Reddit

Here is a video of when Hannah Brown and Rachel Lindsay appeared together on an episode of Good Morning America.

Would Chris Harrison be a good Celebrity Big Brother houseguest?

Chris Harrison, the former face of Bachelor Nation and all of its shows, is another name that Big Brother fans have brought up on Reddit. Now that he has a lot of free time on his hands, could Harrison be someone that might be interested in playing the game? That seems a bit unlikely because he has made a fortune off of the Bachelor franchises. Maybe this could be an attempt to fix his image?

Chris Harrison could be an interesting CBB houseguest. Pic credit: Reddit

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs in Winter 2022

The new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air in Winter 2022 and this is an attempt by CBS to take some viewers away from the Winter Olympics on NBC.

Here is the full TV schedule for Celebrity Big Brother 3, with a number of two-hour episodes slated to keep fans really interested. There is also an episode on Super Bowl Sunder to give Big Brother fans some alternative programming to enjoy.

We aren’t going to find out the official Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast for a while, so there is a lot of time for more rumors to pop up.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS.