Celebrity Big Brother flashback: A look back at USA winners

WWE wrestler and actress Natalie Eva Marie starred on Celebrity Big Brother 2. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother is a version of the hit reality competition show that is played in numerous countries around the world.

In the UK, 22 seasons of the celebrity version have already been played, where it became one of the most popular shows on TV.

When it comes to the USA version with celebrities, only two seasons have been done, but a third has been ordered for Winter 2022 on CBS.

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 start date arrives in February, giving CBS viewers something to watch instead of the Winter Olympics that will air on the NBC family of channels.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother USA Season 1?

The first season of Celebrity Big Brother USA aired in Winter 2018 as CBS put it up against the Winter Olympics. The season ran for about a month, with 11 celebrities playing out a season that lasted 26 days for the houseguests.

Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won that season, even though a lot of Big Brother fans felt that TV host Ross Mathews should have been the winner.

Other members of that first CBB USA cast were actress Shannon Elizabeth, Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives, Omarosa from The Apprentice, singer Mark McGrath, and former NBA star Metta World Peace.

Host Julie Chen Moonves just shared some images from that first CBB USA season, helping to create some buzz for the new episodes airing this winter.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother USA Season 2?

It was during Winter 2019 that CBS aired Celebrity Big Brother 2 in the United States. This time, 12 new celebrities played out a game that lasted 29 days and presented a lot of drama along the way.

Singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton was the CBB2 winner, with former football star Ricky Williams coming in second place. Other notable members of the CBB2 cast were actor Joey Lawrence, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, comedian Tom Green, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, and reality TV star Kandi Burruss.

CBB2 also featured the mother of Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan, who just got sentenced to jail time.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 start date

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother arrives on February 2, 2022. The CBB3 cast has not yet been revealed, but we know that it will be a brand new group of celebrities competing this season.

Hopefully, the producers can put together a full cast of celebrities who want to play out the entire season and that nobody will want to quit if it gets hard or if things don’t go their way during the first few days of filming.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.