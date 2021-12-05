Former Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Dina Lohan gets jail time

Dina Lohan played on the Winter 2019 season of Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 2 cast member Dina Lohan just got sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation stemming from her drunk driving incident.

According to NBC, the judge in her case sentenced Lohan on December 3 and revoked her license for 18 months. She will also be required to participate in a stop DWI program while in jail and then a probation DWI program when she is released.

This sentencing comes after Lohan pleaded guilty back in September to drunk driving during an incident that took place on January 11, 2020. At the time, she reportedly crashed into another vehicle while driving on a suspended license.

Lohan was accused of fleeing the scene and when officers got to her house, they arrested her after finding her eyes “glassy and bloodshot” and her breath smelling of alcohol.

Dina Lohan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 2 cast

It was in Winter 2019 that Dina Lohan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother USA. This was the second season of the celebrity version of Big Brother to air on CBS.

Lohan, who is still best known as the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, finished fourth place during that season of Celebrity Big Brother. Singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton ended up winning, with former football star Ricky Williams coming in second place.

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother coming to CBS

CBS has renewed Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for Winter 2022. It means we are going to get to see a new group of celebrities playing the game very soon. It would be interesting if someone like Lindsay Lohan decided to play the game, especially since she would create a lot of buzz for the show and would be an interesting celebrity for Big Brother fans to tune in for.

On the Celebrity Big Brother 3 TV schedule, the debut episode arrives on Wednesday, February 2. Then, it’s off to the races, with a lot of episodes in store for Big Brother fans during the month of February. We likely have to wait a while longer to find out which celebrities are going to play the game, but it will be a brand new cast of characters.

Recently, Big Brother fans and former houseguests named celebrities that they hoped to see compete in the Winter 2022 season of the show. There were some interesting names in the mix, even though some of the celebrities getting named are far too busy and famous to have the time to play a season of Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.