Matt Clines from Big Brother 19 just got engaged

Matthew Clines played on the Big Brother 2017 season. Pic credit: CBS

Former Big Brother houseguest Matt Clines revealed that he is now engaged.

Matt has been dating his new fiance, Annabel, for a little while now, and he just posted a great picture (shared below) from when he popped the question.

Big Brother fans got to know Matt as a member of the BB19 cast. That group of houseguests played the game in Summer 2017, with Josh Martinez emerging as the Big Brother 19 winner. Paul Abrahamian finished in second place.

For fans who watched that season play out on the live feeds, it was quite memorable how often Matt was seen eating cereal. After the season, he was even in on the joke, noting that he probably ate 300 bowls of cereal during that summer.

Matt ended up finishing in eighth place on a season that also featured memorable players Christmas Abbott, Raven Walton, Alex Ow, Jason Dent, Kevin Schlehuber, Elena Davies, Cody Nickson, and Jessica Graf.

Matt Clines proposed to his girlfriend

In the image below, Matt can be seen proposing to Annabel in Washington, DC. He didn’t really go overboard with the caption for the photo, though.

Below is another image from Matt that he shared in the fall with his then-girlfriend.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

More news from the world of Big Brother

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother is on the way this winter, and there is a lot of prize money on the line. A new group of celebrities will be residing in the Big Brother house soon, with the start date set for February 2, 2022.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, BB23 cast member Derek Frazier posted a new photo showing off some weight loss. He is fresh off of finishing second place on his season of the show.

And speaking of sharing photos without much clothing, Natalie Negrotti from Big Brother 18 shared lingerie and pajama pictures as she dipped her toes in the ocean.

Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 got married. She had become recently engaged to her girlfriend while they were at the Eiffel Tower in France, and they decided to tie the knot quite quickly after that.

And Christmas Abbott just turned 40 while spending time with her soon-to-be husband Memphis Garrett. The Big Brother couple met while they were part of the BB22 cast, and now they have blended their families ahead of their big wedding day.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS.