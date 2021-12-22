Celebrity Big Brother prize money: How much does the CBB3 winner get?

Julie Chen Moonves will be the Celebrity Big Brother 3 host. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother prize money serves as a good reward for the houseguests that make it to the end of the season.

While the people participating in Celebrity Big Brother 3 don’t have a shot at the $750,000 that Xavier Prather won on Big Brother 23, their prize pool is reflective of the time spent in the house.

As we have noted, the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother season is quite short, and certainly much shorter than some of the summer seasons that have lasted around 100 days.

It’s also worth noting that the celebrities typically receive nice stipends just for appearing on the show, so the CBB3 prize money will just end up being a bonus for a few of them.

How much do people win on Celebrity Big Brother?

The first two winners of Celebrity Big Brother USA each took home a nice $250,000 prize from the show. That’s a really nice prize for playing the game for about a month.

The runner-up prize was $50,000 for the first two seasons, with an additional $25,000 on the line for the player that America picks as their favorite houseguest.

America’s Favorite Houseguest on CBB1 was talk show host Ross Mathews. Then, from the CBB2 cast, it was comedian Tom Green who won AFH and the $25,000 prize that went with it.

These CBB prizes may be increased for the Winter 2022 season, but we will have to wait and see what the producers decide.

More about Celebrity Big Brother 3 airing during Winter 2022

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 start date is Wednesday, February 2. It’s a two-hour season premiere that will give Big Brother fans a lot of time to get to know the new cast. It’s even possible that someone could get eliminated before the end of the night.

A really interesting facet of the CBB3 schedule is a big Super Bowl Sunday episode. That should give fans of the show something to look forward to on the night, and it could certainly lead to some interesting revelations on the live feeds. Those live feeds get even more interesting when it is celebrities who are providing the content.

Regarding who will be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, that information has not yet been revealed by the producers or the network. The CBB3 cast list will likely get revealed midway through January, or right after the celebrities/houseguests have been sequestered.

Interesting information was posted online recently when some Big Brother fans shared who they want to see on the CBB3 cast. There were even some former Big Brother houseguests sharing who they thought would be fun to watch in the house this winter.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.