Big Brother 26 twist: New houseguests have a huge decision

Big Brother 26 has revealed its first twist.

Premiere week for the new season arrived – and with it, some details about what fans can expect.

Here is a link to the BB26 cast list. The player’s names and bios were released shortly before the first episode.

The first episode arrives on Wednesday, July 17. It’s part of a two-night premiere, with the second episode debuting on Thursday, July 18.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that the BB26 cast is split in half, so that should be intriguing to watch.

Due to that split cast, the Big Brother Live Feeds have been delayed. This means you will likely miss some early houseguest chats.

An exciting twist for the Big Brother 26 cast

When CBS revealed the BB26 cast, it also announced that these houseguests have an “unprecedented power.”

This is where things get tricky. It was recently revealed that BB26 has a 17th houseguest.

But maybe that 17th houseguest isn’t everything it seems. The power these houseguests hold may impact whether or not another player joins them.

“For the first time ever, [the houseguests] have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest,” reads the press release from CBS.

Giving the players full control could lead to interesting results, especially if they get all the information upfront.

Something similar happened during Big Brother 19 when Paul Abrahamian got to join the show again through a twist.

There was also a season featuring coaches introduced after the new houseguests entered the game.

But with the new Artificial Intelligence twist, some fans have suggested it could be an AI character, ChenBot, or Zingbot.

More details about this Big Brother 26 twist will be explained during the July 17 episode.

More news from the Big Brother 26 season

Here’s a link to the BB26 house tour. It gives fans a glimpse inside the house, and a tour through many rooms generated by AI.

Episodes air airing at 9/8c for most of the summer, making it easier for fans to remember when to tune in.

The new Big Brother season ends in October, but there will still be new episodes as Survivor 47 debuts on CBS.

As a reminder, a $750,000 prize is on the line this summer.

A $50,000 prize decided on by America goes to their favorite player. Voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest happens toward the end of the season.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes a season where duos from the past competed (Big Brother 13).

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.