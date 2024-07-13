How long is the Big Brother 26 season? Here’s your answers, including the BB26 finale date

Even though Big Brother 26 is starting in mid-July, it will still be a long season for the hit reality competition show.

BB26 won’t be as long as the 100-day season the BB25 cast endured, but this new season will reveal its winner in October 2024.

The season premiere for BB26 is on Wednesday, July 17. It’s part of a two-night event where fans meet the new players.

It was revealed that the BB26 has an earlier move-in date, so the first episode may be entirely pre-taped for the CBS audience.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed a huge spoiler about a split cast. This means we won’t get the Live Feeds turned on right away.

It has also been revealed that there’s a 17th houseguest. This could shake things up during the early days of the season.

How many days is the Big Brother 26 season?

The BB26 cast begins playing the game on Tuesday, July 16. And now we know that the Big Brother 26 season finale is on Sunday, October 13.

The stretch from July 16 to October 13 is 90 days, culminating with a 90-minute season finale on a Sunday night.

Artificial Intelligence is the theme this summer, providing many avenues for the producers to take the show.

Here is the full BB26 house tour, where we see the new bedrooms where producers had AI design things. The Have-Not Room remains unfinished, making it difficult for BB26 cast members to spend time there.

A $750,000 prize is on the line again this summer, as is the $50,000 prize for being named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Cameron Hardin was named the BB25 AFH last year, with Jag Bains winning the finale night over Matt Klotz.

More information about Big Brother 26 and show alums

Here’s a breakdown of the first week of BB26. It’s a helpful tool for fans to prepare for what’s coming.

The downside to the early move-in is that the Big Brother Live Feeds are delayed this summer. It means we will miss the first few days of footage, but hopefully, the producers keep fans updated on everything that has happened.

A Big Brother alum says the delayed feeds are “catastrophic” due to how much footage we could miss.

The Live Feeds are again available through Paramount+, but Pluto TV provides a free option for fans using their site.

Don’t forget to expect the unexpected this summer.

Older seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Pluto TV has also begun streaming more recent seasons at no charge.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.