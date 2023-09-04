Big Brother 25 spoilers: Veto Meeting results from Jared’s HOH

Jared Fields became the Week 5 Head of Household and set his sights on getting out Cameron Hardin.

That plan didn’t go far, as Cameron won the Power of Veto. Again.

Cameron has nine lives in the game of Big Brother, and he is very close to making the BB25 jury (at worst).

As viewers saw on the September 3 episode, Jared nominated Cameron and Red Utley for eviction.

Cameron and Red have been at odds since then, with Red feeling that his partner has turned on him.

There is much of that going around, like when Cory pushed his showmance under the bus.

What happened at the Week 5 Veto Meeting?

Big Brother 25 spoilers from the Veto Meeting were revealed on the live feeds today.

Cameron hosted the ceremony, where he took himself off the block.

Jared was forced to name a replacement nominee to sit next to Red.

Many houseguests were considered for the replacement nominee, with Jared asking for someone to volunteer as a pawn.

In that instance, Red would have been voted out of the game. But Cirie Fields had other ideas about what her son should do.

Jag Bains was named the replacement nominee by Jared.

The houseguests will now vote to evict Jag or Red at the September 7 Eviction Ceremony.

#BB25

Jared-what do we do about the ppl who are going to be upset, the Matt, the Blue's? Most worried about Matt

Cirie-he gonna go to diff ppl

Izzy-the only 1 it effects really is Matt, IDK part of me is like, you used the power on JAG? Bro, you gotta go! pic.twitter.com/z2JisCQgMm — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 4, 2023

More Big Brother news

Some controversy hit the Big Brother house this past weekend.

Jared used the R-word against America Lopez, leading to many frustrated Big Brother fans. Fans of Luke Valentine are pretty upset about a perceived double standard.

When the top vote-getters of the first America’s Vote were revealed, Jared was shocked he didn’t get selected. Jared probably has less fan support than before.

All Big Brother 25 cast members get paid to play the game. The paychecks get even better for people who make the BB25 jury.

Felicia reinforcing that Jag's gonna be the renom while Jag is in the room- like its nothing. 😂😂😂😂 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/wbX4reVWds — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) September 4, 2023

Did Matt Klotz use the BB Power of Invincibility correctly? Many Big Brother fans are debating Matt’s choice.

That debate will intensify when the September 6 episode reveals who Jared named as his replacement nominee. Jag is back on the block less than a week after he got saved.

And work on a new season of Big Brother is underway. Producers are working on constructing the BB26 cast, which could hint that a new season is coming soon.

As a reminder, previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.