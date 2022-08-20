Big Brother 24 spoilers: Veto Competition results from the Split House revealed

Michael Bruner continues to win challenges on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds reveal that both Veto Competitions have been played for Week 7.

As a reminder, due to the Split House twist that was introduced, there are now two groups of houseguests playing the game.

One group of houseguests is living inside the house and playing the game there, while the other group has been forced to spend their days in the backyard.

The 10 remaining BB24 cast members were split into two groups of five people each, with Michael Bruner in charge of the inside group and Terrance Higgins in charge of the backyard crew.

Each new HOH hosted a Nomination Ceremony on Friday, with Michael putting Jasmine Davis and Monte Taylor on the block. And during his Nomination Ceremony, Terrance put Joseph Abdin and Matt Turner on the block.

After the nominations were set, each group got to participate in their own Veto Competition, where winning the Power of Veto was more important than it has been at any point this summer.

Who won the Veto Competitions?

Brittany Hoopes won the indoor Veto Competition. She is aligned with Michael, so she probably won’t use the Power of Veto. This means that Brittany and Taylor Hale will get to decide if it will be Jasmine or Monte who gets evicted next.

Terrance Higgins won the backyard Veto Competition. It has been a really good week for Terrance, as he now completely controls how the block will look at the next Eviction Ceremony. If he decides to keep his nominations the same, then the first member of The Leftovers (either Turner or Joseph) is about to become a member of the BB24 jury.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Taran on why Kyle picked to be loyal to Michael over Monte #bb24 pic.twitter.com/9E04zOGThs — lindsay (with the lays) (@bbeviction_) August 20, 2022

More news from Big Brother 24

Outside of the game, Daniel Durston and Paloma Aguilar hung out together and shared a photo of it online. The two former members of the BB24 cast were sent home before the jury started forming, so they get to watch the rest of the season from home.

There is also a video from the live feeds of Kyle Capener revealing The Leftovers alliance in order to save his showmance this week. It was a bold move, but there could be future repercussions.

#BB24 Kyle says that he has had such a hard time balancing his relationship w/Alys & being in the leftovers alliance. He says that if only Michael wasn't "such a freaking wuss" & had taken the shot. Says Michael is playing such a good game/guaranteed Indy's vote. pic.twitter.com/xX5p2YQZ48 — #BB24LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 20, 2022

Stay tuned, folks, because this has set up some very interesting Veto Meetings, and we are all heading toward an August 25 Double Eviction episode.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.