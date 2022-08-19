Big Brother 24 spoilers: Here are the groups of BB24 cast members

Terrance Higgins became a Week 7 Head of Household on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers have come out late Thursday evening by way of the live feeds, and we now know how the two groups of five will look for the coming week.

During the August 18 episode of Big Brother 24, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed how the remaining 10 members of the BB24 cast would be split up into two groups. But the groups weren’t decided until after the episode had ended.

Earlier in the night, Indy Santos became the first member of the BB24 jury after she got evicted in a very one-sided vote. Once she had chatted with Julie, it was time for the rest of the houseguests to learn about the big twist.

An important Head of Household Competition was played where we learned who the HOH for the inside of the house was going to be, as well as who the HOH of the outside (backyard) was going to be for Week 7.

Michael Bruner won the challenge and became the Big BroChella (inside) HOH. As the runner-up, Terrance Higgins became the Dyre Fest (outside) HOH for the next week.

And after the episode was over, the two HOHs took turns picking other houseguests to be part of their groups for the week. A lot of strategy was contemplated as the picks were made, and now the groups are set for a full week of Big Brother.

Big Brother 24 spoilers: The Split House groups are revealed

The group inside of the house is led by Michael Bruner. The other members of that group are Brittany Hoopes, Jasmine Davis, Monte Taylor, and Taylor Hale.

The group living in the backyard is led by Terrance Higgins. The other members of that group are Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, and Matt Turner.

How will the groups play Week 7 of Big Brother 24?

Two games are going to be taking place during Week 7, with each group playing out a full week of events. It means each group will have a Nomination Ceremony, a Veto Competition, and a Veto Meeting. That will lead up to the Double Eviction scheduled for August 25.

The biggest twist of it all is that the groups won’t interact with each other. It will be very interesting to see how the houseguests react or play the game if some of their allies end up in the other group.

