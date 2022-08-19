Big Brother 24 spoilers: See Kyle Capener reveal The Leftovers alliance in surprising live feeds game move

Kyle Capener is a member of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kyle Capener from Big Brother 24 just revealed The Leftovers alliance. These huge spoilers come from the live feeds, where Kyle decided that he was done keeping the secret.

On the latest episode of the show, two people became Big Brother HOHs, right after Indy Santos got evicted. Then, the remaining eight houseguests got split into different groups through a schoolyard pick.

Later on Thursday evening, the Split House groups of BB24 cast members were revealed, with five people living inside the house and five people living in the backyard.

Kyle is living in the backyard group that is led by Terrance Higgins. The other members of that group are Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin, and Matt Turner.

Speaking to Alyssa in the backyard on Friday, Kyle revealed The Leftovers alliance, telling her everything that had led to the creation of that group of seven people.

It seems that Kyle has become very concerned about his place in the game and that he will be choosing his showmance with Alyssa over staying loyal to The Leftovers. But that’s not the only person that Kyle told the secret.

Kyle reveals The Leftovers to Alyssa on Big Brother live feeds

Below is a video from the live feeds where Kyle talks to Alyssa about The Leftovers and why the alliance formed. The audio is a bit rough for the first few seconds due to outside noise, but it clears up when he tells Alyssa who was aligned against her side of the house.

#bb24 kyle telling alyssa about the alliance. asking if they should tell terrance in case it will save her this wk. pic.twitter.com/m4NVD3bWEa Get our Big Brother newsletter! August 19, 2022

Kyle Also reveals The Leftovers to Terrance on Big Brother live feeds

After talking with Alyssa, Kyle then went over to Terrance in the backyard and revealed The Leftovers alliance to him. It was a dangerous game move to pull off with the Head of Household before a Nomination Ceremony.

Below is that video in the backyard, where Terrance learns about the secret BB24 alliance that he was not a part of this summer.

This is a really big deal that Kyle Capener has revealed The Leftovers to the world. It could lead to some repercussions down the road when the groups are combined next week.

As for HOH Terrance, he has a plan for his Nomination Ceremony, but with this new information, it could shift how he views the rest of the week playing out.

If nothing else, The Leftovers getting outed could lead to some very interesting Big Brother episodes in the coming week.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.