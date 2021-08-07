Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who just got nominated for eviction?

A lot of yoga gets done in the Big Brother house this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers just came out on the live feeds that reveal who the new Head of Household has nominated for eviction this week.

Whitney Williams was sent home at the latest Eviction Ceremony, knocking the BB23 cast down to just 12 people. Whitney also gave an extended interview that can be seen here.

Following Whitney’s exit from the game, the remaining houseguests went to the backyard to play in the first real Endurance Challenge of the summer.

Derek Xiao won the Endurance Challenge, making him the new Head of Household. As the HOH, he then got to host a Nomination Ceremony that took place on Friday (August 6).

Who did Derek Xiao nominate for eviction on Big Brother?

Derek Xiao nominated Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagall for eviction. This is a plan that he had been working on with Tiffany Mitchell, with the duo putting the idea in motion as a way to backdoor Christian Birkenberger this week.

Derek X, Britini, and Sarah Beth will be joined by three additional houseguests as they play for the Power of Veto on Saturday (August 7). If the nominees stay the same, though, Sarah Beth is going to be the one sent home. That’s exactly what Tiffany wanted to happen.

If Christian wins the POV, he can’t even save Sarah Beth this week, because if he takes her off the block, Alyssa Lopez is going to become the replacement nominee. That’s provided that Christian even gets to play for the POV, which Tiffany and Derek X hope does not happen.

Derek X has also already talked to Britini about how she is just a pawn this week and she understands what her role needs to be in order for her to stay in the house. She seems to trust everything that Derek X is telling her, so she likely won’t be causing any drama when it comes to the planning.

