Big Brother 2022: Who is the most popular member of the BB24 cast?

The Big Brother 2022 season is working its way through Week 3, with roughly 20 days in the books since the BB24 cast was revealed to the world.

Two people have been eliminated from competing for the $750,000 prize, with Paloma Aguilar going home in Week 1 and then a second houseguest getting evicted during a taped Eviction Ceremony.

Recently, Paloma issued a statement about her Big Brother time, in which she said that she is a good friend to Taylor Hale. It will be interesting to hear if Taylor shares that sentiment at the end of the season.

As with nearly every season of the hit reality competition show, the website Joker’s Updates is providing a poll that Big Brother fans can vote on regarding the current casts. And so far, there is a definite most popular and least popular houseguest.

The way the poll works is that each day, a user can go on and rate each member of the BB24 cast. It’s a five point scale, with voters also allowed to give a houseguest a rating of zero if they really don’t like that person in the game.

It’s not an exact science, but it’s very typical for one of the most popular people in these polls to end up winning the $25,000 prize for America’s Favorite Houseguest each summer.

Who is the most popular member of the Big Brother 24 cast?

For quite a few consecutive days, Big Brother superfan Michael Bruner has remained the most popular member of the BB24 cast. He leads the poll again today, with a lot of additional voting expected to take place as a two-hour episode of the show draws close.

The rest of the top five houseguests today (in order) are Kyle Capener, Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin, and Brittany Hoopes. The rankings could shift as the day goes on, but Kyle and Taylor are typically in the top five each day.

Who is the least popular member of the Big Brother 24 cast?

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Matt Turner used to be the least popular member of the BB24 cast. He was recently replaced in that spot by Jasmine Davis, whom a lot of Big Brother fans became disappointed in while she was the Head of Household.

There are still a lot of Big Brother fans claiming Jasmine touched the ground during the first round of that HOH Competition as well. It’s a long summer, though, so Jasmine has a lot of time to possibly bounce back.

For readers who want to jump ahead, here are the latest Big Brother live feed spoilers. It includes the veto results stemming from a long challenge that the houseguests played in this weekend.

