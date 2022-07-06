Big Brother 24 cast: Who is Michael Bruner?

Michael Bruner is hoping to become the Big Brother 2022 winner. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast has been revealed and one of the new houseguests is Michael Bruner. Can he become the Big Brother 2022 winner and take home the $750,000 prize this summer?

The full BB24 cast list was released the day before the first episode, which added to the mystery that this upcoming season is going to present. Then, Julie Chen Moonves teased a huge twist for eviction night to really ramp up the drama.

Late Tuesday night, someone even got removed from the BB24 cast, creating a lot of additional buzz on social media about how someone could leave the show just hours before the season begins.

Who is Michael Bruner from Big Brother 24?

Michael is a 28-year-old attorney from Rochester, Minnesota, who seems to have a vast knowledge of the game itself and past houseguests.

From his interviews, Michael comes off as a superfan of the show, claiming to have watched every season. He even mentioned Big Brother: Over the Top and international versions of the reality competition.

Michael says that he loves bold players who are willing to go against the house. He mentioned Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha as his favorite players, noting that he really enjoyed watching them play the game.

Michael also paid some tribute to other strong women from over the years that he loved, including Rachel Reilly, Nakomis Dedmon, Danielle Reyes, Dani Donato, Renny Martyn, and Britney Haynes.

It’s very clear that Michael understands the game and he appeared very excited to finally get his chance to play.

The first episode of Big Brother 24 arrives on the night of Wednesday, July 6. This is going to be a 90-minute premiere, followed immediately by the first episode of The Challenge USA.

A Big Brother schedule for Summer 2022 has been laid out by CBS, revealing the unfortunate news that there is no Thursday night episode this week. Instead, fans will get a few days to digest what happens on Day 1 and possibly tune in to the Big Brother live feeds.

Regarding the feeds, CBS has stated that they will be turned on after the West Coast viewing of Episode 1. That should hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday evening.

It's time to get an inside look at the #BB24 house!😍🏠 What is your favorite room so far? pic.twitter.com/plcQzt4oui — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

For any Big Brother fans who want to go back and watch some of the previous season premieres, all prior episodes of the show are available for streaming through Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.