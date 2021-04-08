Big Brother 2021: Show pushing for more applicants to join BB23 cast

A new Big Brother cast will be entering the house in summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother is requesting more people to apply to possibly be on the BB23 cast this summer. A new post has been put up on social media in that regard, further advertising that applications are still open.

We can’t help but wonder if this also indicates that we could see another online season of the show in the fall, which has been rumored due to Paramount+ looking for more streaming content. But maybe we are reading too much into that, especially since the link sends people to a site that reads, “Big Brother is now accepting applications for Season 23!”

For now, let’s keep the focus on the new summer season of Big Brother, which has long been expected to get started in June of 2021. We also expect a brand new group of houseguests, and the advertisements seeking even more applicants seem to echo those thoughts.

Any fans who are interested in appearing on the reality competition show and competing for the $500,000 cash prize should definitely apply through the link shared below. Plan to spend a good amount of time on the application, though, because there are a lot of eligibility requirements to get through and a lot of questions to answer.

More BB23 cast applicants needed

“Think you have what it takes to win #BB23? Well, you may have a shot to be on the show. Applications are now being accepted!” reads the caption for the post that was just put up on the Big Brother Twitter page.

This continues a lot of efforts that have been made this winter and spring to get more people interested in appearing on the show. That’s a good thing. Especially with a new casting director in charge of the process.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as Big Brother host

While we expect to see many new people playing the game this summer, Julie Chen Moonves is back as the Big Brother host to provide continuity. She has been with the show since its first season in the United States, and if it remains up to her, Julie should be around for many years to come.

As a reminder, it was Cody Calafiore who won Big Brother 22. It was a season of All-Stars with former houseguests invited back to compete on the show again. Cody had originally been on Big Brother 16, where he finished in second place to Derrick Levasseur.

More Big Brother news

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just got married. The couple is also expecting a baby to arrive this summer.

Sticking with news about former BB22 cast members, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are now a couple, and they are looking to the future.

Nicole Anthony also revealed that she has a new boyfriend, and she is back to co-hosting her podcast about reality TV and talking with a lot of her friends from the world of Big Brother.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.