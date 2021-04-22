Below Deck Med’s Bugsy Drake calls out Erika Jayne as ‘least favorite’ Real Housewives star

Bugys didn’t hold back spilling her opinion of Erika. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty, Christine “Bugsy” Drake has called out Erika Jayne as her least favorite Real Housewives star.

Bugsy has been busy promoting her new book, The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme. The South African native has been asked a slew of questions not related to her book, including if she is will return to Below Deck Med for Season 6.

Another question had to do with the hit Bravo Real Housewives franchise. Bugsy didn’t hold back in her response either.

What did Bugsy Drake say about Erika Jayne?

During an Instagram Live appearance on The Domenick Nati Show earlier this week, host Domenick Nati asked Bugsy what reality TV show she watched besides Below Deck.

It turns out Bugsy is a huge RHOBH fan. She has watched all the seasons and hopes to meet some of them one day.

Dom couldn’t resist asking which cast member was her least favorite, and Bugsy had no problem answering.

“I’m going to say, Erika Jayne,” Bugsy replied. “I don’t know. There’s just something I can’t really relate to. All of the other Housewives have got a little bit of something that I can relate to in them. But with Erika Jayne, I don’t know. She’s fun to watch, but probably my least favorite.”

The slam from Bugsy comes hot on the heels of news Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is super emotional for Erika. She reportedly reaches her breaking point with the RHOBH ladies.

Although Bugsy named Erika her least favorite, she thinks the rest of the cast is snobby too.

“They’re all a bit snobby, right? But Erika’s definitely a little bit more overboard than the rest of them,” she stated.

Bugsy isn’t the first Below Deck star to diss one of the Real Housewives. Kate Chastain recently declared that Ramona Singer would make a terrible stew on a yacht. She shaded The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels following the Season 5 reunion.

Does Bugsy watch the other Real Housewives installments?

It’s only been since Bugsy was cast on Below Deck Med Season 2 that she’s become familiar with Bravo shows. Since she is from South Africa, Bravo shows don’t air there in real-time.

However, working on yachts in America has also introduced her to the franchise. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the only installment Bugsy has watched, but she hopes to get into the rest of them.

Despite labeling Erika Jayne as her least favorite RHOBH star, Bugsy Drake can’t wait for Season 11 because the trailer makes it look so good.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.