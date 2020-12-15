Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shades RHOP star Monique Samuels sparking new feud

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain threw shade at The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels sparking the latest feud among Bravolebrities.

Kate doesn’t hold back when it comes to speaking her mind, even if it gets her in hot water. The former chief stew has also become no stranger to feuding with various Bravo reality TV stars.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp have been on the receiving end of Kate’s wrath.

Now Monique has been added to that list, but the RHOP star didn’t take Kate’s slam lightly.

Kate fires off the first Tweet

On Sunday night, The Real Housewives of Potomac fans were anxiously awaiting part one of the in-person, yet socially distanced reunion.

Like many viewers, Kate used Twitter to share her thoughts ahead of the show in a tweet that had fans weighing in instantly.

“I am curious to know what color binder tab Monique allocated to her own embarrassing details…T’Challa parrot grey,” Kate wrote.

The tweet was about the binder Monique intended to bring to the reunion. Each cast member had a tab filled with what Monique called “receipts” regarding all rumors and scandals featured on the Bravo show.

Fans didn’t necessarily line up to stand by Kate’s opinion. The tweet was flooded with users taking the opportunity to slam the Bravo personality and reminding her to stay in her lane. There was also a lot of Kate’s past brought up in the comments section.

Kate also took aim at the RHOP reunion when she commented on how the women all wore yellow for a “shady reunion.”

I love how yellow is the theme of such a shady reunion #RHOP pic.twitter.com/fufrtxGvRC — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) December 14, 2020

Monique claps back at Below Deck alum

It was no surprise that Monique soon retweeted Kate’s words and added her own message to the shade.

“Actually it was the first tab. A red tab. Keep watching and learn something,” Monique replied.

Unfortunately for Monique, fans weren’t on her side either. There were a lot of angry comments regarding Monique’s actions against Gizelle Bryant. Some social media users felt Monique was acting like a bully.

Not all the remarks were bad as several fans came to Monique’s defense by attacking Kate and her sordid history.

Kate and Gizelle cohost Bravo’s Chat Room together, along with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Summer House’s Hannah Berner. It makes sense considering her connection to Gizelle that Kate would not be a fan of Monique.