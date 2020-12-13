Below Deck: Courtney Skippon says ‘mutual hatred’ over male crew bonded her, Kate Chastain and Rhylee Gerber

Below Deck star Courtney Skippon has revealed that mutual hatred over toxic male crew members bonded her with Kate Chastain and Rhylee Gerber.

The three ladies have stayed close friends since their time on The Valor. They continuously support each other on social media, even sharing fun photos together.

Fans of the Bravo show knew that Kate and Courtney developed a friendship during their turbulent season. They were often featured chatting over the male drama. It turns out what viewers didn’t see was the budding friendship Courtney and Kate had with Rhylee.

Hatred for the male crew members brought the women closer

In an interview with Vox, Courtney opened up about her time on Below Deck. She didn’t hold back, revealing what helped her deal with the bro crew’s toxic behavior, which included the demise of her boatmance with Brian de Saint Pern.

“Nothing bonds two people like mutual hatred, especially for another coworker,” Courtney shared. “It can be galvanizing for you and other members of the team who are being tormented by the same *insert problematic adjective here* person. Take comfort in them (thank you, Kate) and your shared experience.”

The stew also spilled that a good cry would also help Courtney sleep at night on The Valor.

Kate, Rhylee, and Courtney dish friendship

Not long after the drama-filled Season 7 reunion, Rhylee, Courtney sat down with Decider to dish on their friendship. They all revealed the one thing they admire about each other.

Rhylee admires Kate’s ability to not completely lose it on guests and crew when she gets angry. The deckhand adores the way Courtney doesn’t settle for anything less than what she deserves.

Kate praised Courtney’s intelligence and elegant manner. The former chief stew admires Rhylee’s courage.

Courtney called both of her friends strong-willed who don’t take any crap. Those are qualities that Courtney wished she had, even though Rhylee and Kate insist she does have them.

There is no question the bullying on Below Deck Season 7 was out of control. Captain Lee Rosbach even commented on the hot button topic recently.

The friendship between Courtney Skippon, Kate Chastain, and Rhylee Gerber remains strong nearly two years after their Below Deck season was filmed.

It is the kind of female empowerment that fans had hoped was going to be featured on Below Deck Mediterranean with Hannah Ferrier, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Malia White. Sadly the bosun and captain chose to be mean girls who cut down women instead.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.