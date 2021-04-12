Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11: Everything you need to know

Erika has a lot to say and Dorit is shocked in the RHOBH Season 11 trailer. Pic credit: Bravo

The premiere date for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a little over a month away.

After waiting for the trailer to drop, RHOBH fans finally have the first look at what they can expect this season on the show.

The drama is coming, and it isn’t only focused on Erika Jayne’s legal issues and impending divorce from Tom Girardi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHOBH cast

After the dramatic exit of Denise Richards last season, there will be new faces.

It was revealed that Crystal Kung Minkoff was joining the cast as a full-time housewife months ago. How she will fit into the fold remains to be seen, but she will bring tough questions and leather pants along with her.

Kathy Hilton was also added as a friend, which has many RHOBH viewers’ interests piqued. There have been a few times she has made a cameo because she is the older sister of Kim and Kyle Richards, but this time, she is on contract and will appear more.

Sutton Stracke was rumored to have been bumped to a full-time cast member, and it looks like that was confirmed with the trailer’s announcement. Look for her to find herself in the hot seat this season, especially with Crystal around.

The RHOBH trailer

After an intense Season 10, viewers have been waiting to see what Season 11 would bring.

Now, the wait is over, and the trailer did not disappoint. From Erika’s divorce and legal woes to Amelia Hamlin revealing to Lisa Rinna she was going out with her “friend” Scott. That is Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s children.

Kyle Richards gets news that Kim Richards changed her phone number from her sister, Kathy Hilton. Interestingly enough, it looks like Kim and Kyle may be on the outs again following the drama between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards last season.

Erika Jayne will be talking about her situation as shown in the trailer, though how much of it remains to be seen. She isn’t holding back, and she isn’t tolerating any untrue talk or questions either.

Crystal Kung Minkoff isn’t here for Sutton Stracke at all. The two are shown going head to head about jealousy, with insults thrown around while the ladies appear to be having a meal together.

It will be an intense season for the RHOBH ladies. Viewers have been waiting for this, and now, it is just a little over a month away.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 19th, on Bravo.