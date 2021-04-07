RHOBH: Has Sutton Stracke been promoted to full-time Housewife for Season 11?

Sutton Stracke has reportedly been promoted to full time Housewife. Pic credit: Bravo

Rumblings are making rounds that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke is now holding her very own diamond, but the network is yet to confirm if this is actually the case.

Fans of the show will find out soon enough as the RHOBH Season 11 trailer is slated to drop any time now.

This will no doubt be happy news for viewers who’ve been calling for Bravo to promote the newbie from friend status to full-time.

With Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp’s exit from the show last year, there were two full-time slots up for grabs.

Is Sutton Stracke a full-time Beverly Hills Housewife?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has reportedly been promoted to full-time Housewife.

Last season it was reported that Sutton was initially meant to be a full-time cast member, but her ex-husband allegedly did not want their kids on the show.

Due to that, she was downgraded to a friend of the show instead.

Things have apparently changed because a source revealed to Hollywood Life that Sutton is now holding a diamond.

“She won’t be a friend,” noted the source — who has reportedly seen the soon-to-be-released trailer.

Did Sutton cause drama among her castmates?

We got word some time ago that Sutton has been causing quite a bit of drama this season to get more airtime, and it seems that doing that might have snagged her a diamond.

While we don’t have any specifics as to what kind of trouble she caused among her castmates, fans are eagerly waiting to see the second-season cast member in action.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out for sure if Sutton has been bumped up to a full-time Beverly Hills Housewife.

But until then, we got a little tea about what to expect from the Southern belle.

“Sutton’s causing a lot of drama with the women this season because she really wants airtime,” revealed the insider.

“She’s not getting along with anyone and it seems to be strictly for the cameras. The season will be all about Erika and the drama Sutton is causing because everyone else is getting along perfectly,” added the source.

The insider did not reveal any details about what exactly Sutton has done to cause conflict among the cast.

Do you think Sutton Stracke deserves to hold a diamond for Season 11?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.