Former RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey says Bravo didn’t promote Sutton Stracke to fulltime housewife so they can keep ‘paying her less’

If you’re a long time Housewives fan, you may remember former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dana Wilkey from her very short stint on the show.

Dana joined the franchise as a friend in Season 2, but fans didn’t take to the newbie for several reasons.

One of Wilkey’s most memorable moments came when she bragged about paying $25,000 for a pair of designer shades, and that’s pretty much the extent of her contribution to the show.

All this happened years ago, but it seems Dana is still a fan of the show. She always has a lot to say on social media about the current crop of Housewives.

She recently gave her take on Sutton Stracke and why she thinks the fan-favorite wasn’t upgraded to a full-time Housewife for Season 11.

Dana Wilkey talks Sutton Stracke

The RHOBH alum is giving fans inside information about the casting process on her Instagram page.

She dished about Sutton Stracke, who joined the show last season as a friend of the show.

It’s rumored that Stracke was originally signed on as a full-time cast member but was later downgraded to friend because her ex-husband would not allow her to film with their kids.

However, Wilkey is saying this is not the case at all.

During a video chat, the 45-year-old says she thinks Sutton should have gotten a diamond for Season 10 and 11. Dana says Sutton is fun and brings something to the show.

Sutton was never a fulltime Housewife

During the video chat, the former Beverly Hills alum tells fans, “[Sutton] was not downgraded as a Housewife to a friend. Okay, that doesn’t happen!”

“Your contract when you start is that you’re a friend, and if you perform, you become a Housewife. So what that means is when producers casted her, asked her a bunch of questions, and she seemed to have some dirt on or insider intel on one of the cast members on the show,” explains Dana.

“They thought she was going to bring that drama for the season, and then she didn’t. Then on top of that, the [ex] husband wouldn’t shoot, the kids wouldn’t shoot because of whatever… the divorce.”

Dana seems to think that money is the main reason Bravo did not promote the Sutton for Season 11.

“At the end of the day, they left her a friend, and they never upgraded her,” shared Dana.

“What do they care, right? They are going to be paying her less, and she’s still performing.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.