Sutton Stracke net worth: How rich is the event planner on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Sutton Stracke is the newest friend on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is not a main cast member on the new season, but she is likely to pop up a lot in the episodes.

Sutton joins the show as a friend of Lisa Rinna. In the first episode, she meets up with Lisa during fashion week in New York City. Lisa and Sutton have been friends for about seven years.

Fans quickly realized that Sutton might be at a new level of rich compared to the other Housewives. Lisa and Sutton head to an exclusive fitting of Dolce and Gabanna at Domenico Dolce’s private home.

Sutton admits that he creates one-of-a-kind clothing for her and gives her tiaras every year on her birthday!

Lisa Rinna says that Sutton is very rich from her ex-husband’s money

During a confessional, Lisa admits that Sutton is “rich, honey! She’s-a-rich!”

Lisa then explained how Sutton got to become so rich.

She said, “Sutton’s ex-husband is into hedge funds, who knows, like money stuff. When they divorced, Sutton had no idea she’d be set for life. Because there are homes, private jets and I think there’s a baseball team. Or two. Or more. I don’t know. She has a lot of f**king money.”

Sutton’s net worth is reportedly around $2 million, but likely she is worth much more if Lisa is correct. Sutton’s ex-husband is Christian Stracke.

He is the global head of credit research for PIMCO, a fund-management company.

Sutton owns a mansion in Bel Aire, a wealthy neighborhood in Los Angeles. She once gave a tour of the incredible home to Bravo’s Style & Living.

Sutton is a mom from Bel Aire and working on opening a new boutique

These days, she is also working on a new boutique called Sutton. This, in addition to appearing on RHOBH and working as an event planner.

Sutton is also a mother. She has three kids, who are now teenagers — her oldest a senior in high school. She was a stay at home mom for a long time, so it appears now she has the time to work on new ventures.

So far, fans aren’t loving Sutton, but things could change as the season goes on!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.