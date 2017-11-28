Who is millionaire trader and entrepreneur Timothy Sykes on Below Deck?

This week’s Below Deck sees millionaire trader and entrepreneur Timothy Sykes return as a guest.

Sykes previously appeared on the show in Season 2 back in 2014 — where he famously got annoyed when his WiFi didn’t work and with food served by then chef Ben Robinson.

Sykes is a penny stock trader and entrepreneur who claims to have turned his $12,415 bar mitzvah gift money into $4.37million through trading things like penny stocks, becoming a millionaire at the age of just 22.

He also makes money teaching others his techniques through various tools like DVDs, and claims to have helped three other students become millionaires so far.

Sykes is also the founder of Profity.ly where people, including himself, share their trades openly with others.

His previous appearance on Below Deck saw him board the boat with his girlfriend and six of his “trading challenge” students, who all arrived wearing the same t-shirt with his name across the front.

He later wrote a blog post saying the episode was edited in a way to make him “look pretty terrible” — but that he KNEW they would do that and had agreed to go on the show as it would help him find more students.

Sykes posts regular blogs on his website with headlines like “How can penny stocks make you rich?” and “How to make 100x your money”. He also posts regular pictures on his Instagram of him living it up in various places around the world.

As well as Below Deck, Sykes has previously appeared on various news shows as well as TV series Wall Street Warriors. In 2007, he self-published a book called An American Hedge Fund: How I Made $2 Million as a Stock Operator & Created a Hedge Fund. He created the short bias hedge fund Cilantro Fund Management during his senior year at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2013.

He graduated the same year with a BA in philosophy and a minor in business.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.