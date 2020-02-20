Erika Jayne calls out Lisa Rinna for being the biggest pot stirrer on Season 10 of RHOBH

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans got a tiny taste of what to expect on season 10 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The program featured Jennifer Aydin from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Erika Jayne from the Beverly Hills franchise.

The duo answered a series of questions from fans, but it was during a game of “Spoiler Superlatives” where we got some “tea” on what to expect on the long-awaited RHOBH premiere.

What we know so far is that Lisa Rinna will be stirring the pot

At least according to her castmate Erika Jayne.

During the game, Erika was asked to name the RHOBH castmate who best fits the various superlatives outlined by Andy– without revealing any spoilers about the season.

However, the little we got was enough to whet our appetites

When asked which newbie gave her the best “first impression,” she named actress Garcelle Beauvais, the newest addition to the Beverly Hills cast.

When asked to name the biggest “pot-stirrer,” the Pretty Mess singer laughed and said, “My Girl Lisa Rinna.”

The 56-year-old soap star was also given the title of “funniest drunk” during the game. But, we’ll have to wait and see just how Rinna will stir things up when the show returns to Bravo.

Before the game ended, Andy also asked Erika who will have the most to answer for at the reunion, and she named actress Denise Richards.

Richards has been in the news recently after former housewife, Brandi Glanville revealed that she and Denise once had a sexual relationship. The actress has denied these claims, but according to sources, the two women have indeed hooked up.

This storyline will play out in Season 10, which will feature Richards, Jayne, and Rinna along with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and new additions, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Pregnant housewife, Teddi Mellencamp, and her husband were also in the news lately, after rapper Pop Smoke was murdered in one of her rental properties in the Hollywood Hills.

The couple released a statement conveying their sadness about the incident.

RHOBH Season 10 will not feature Lisa Vanderpump

The Vanderpump Rules star and restaurateur quit the show last season following a fallout with her closest friends, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, during the “puppygate” drama.

Nonetheless, the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up to be a good one, and from the little that we know so far, there’s definitely some drama in the mix.

The premiere date for season 10 has not yet been announced, and sadly we’ll have to wait for several weeks before the trailer for the new season is even released.