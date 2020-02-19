RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp speaks out after Pop Smoke shot in house owned by her

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Teddi Mellencamp is speaking out after rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a rental property owned by the reality star and her husband, Edwin.

The tragedy occurred at the house in the Hollywood Hills

The 20-year old rapper, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, seems to have recently rented the property for the party. Hours before the home invasion, he had posted several Instagram photos at the home.

In one photo, Pop Smoke and a friend were shown holding stacks of cash. In another, he showed off a few gifts — one clearly had the home address displayed.

The party, held on Tuesday night, was probably in celebration of Pop Smoke’s mixtape, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. It seemed to continue into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As we earlier reported, at about 4:30 a.m., two masked gunmen entered the home clad in hoodies. They fired multiple shots at the rapper, eventually striking him before fleeing the scene on foot.

Surveillance video shows at least 4 men

The ambulance arrived shortly after, and the critically injured rapper was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the time of arrival.

After the news about the deadly incident, the RHOBH star took to Instagram to comment on the tragedy.

The mother of two, who’s expecting her third child, posted a photo of a heart on a black backdrop, with a message. It reads, in part:

“Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.”

Reports have not indicated anyone else was injured in the shooting. So far, the suspects have not been identified or caught. It is also unclear if cash was taken during the home invasion.

Pop Smoke was signed to Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records, and in 2019, he released his first mixtape, Meet the Woo.