Pop Smoke shot dead in home invasion robbery

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Pop Smoke, a rising star in Hip Hop, was reportedly shot dead in what is being reported as a home invasion robbery.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old rapper was killed by two armed assailants who shot the rapper multiple times and they were seen fleeing the crime scene on foot, according to the breaking news report.

A video shows an ambulance rushing Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, to the hospital and performing CPR.

Pop Smoke was pronounced dead at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood. Law enforcement has not announced any suspects or made any arrest at the time of this report. It is unclear whether Jackson knew the two suspects who murdered him at the home he was possibly renting.

The 20-year-old rapper became a household name in hip hop after his breakout single Welcome to the Party and his debut mixtape Meet the Woo was released in 2019. He was known for his deep and raspy voice and unique spin on New York City drill music by collaborating with British producers such as 808Melo.

Last month, Bashar Jackson was arrested for transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines but was released on bail after pleading not guilty. Jackson released the follow-up to his debut mixtape, Meet the Woo 2 just two weeks ago. The mixtape peaked at number 7 in the Billboard 200.

Several tributes have poured in the for Hip Hop and New York’s rising star’s tragic death.

YOU CANNOT SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE 🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/mHfcOykZZa — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 19, 2020

Wow man

RIP Pop Smoke 🙏🏼

So sad. He was so young and had such a bright future ahead of him. — Amra Olević Reyes (@amrezy) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke’s talent was praised by his several Hip Hop artists, such as Cardi B, Quavo, Nicki Minaj and Casanova during his career that was tragically cut short. Pop Smoke recently collaborated with Travis Scott on the hit single Gatti.

50 Cent, who Pop Smoke said was his favorite rapper, paid tribute on Instagram with the following caption. “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P.”

It is yet to be confirmed by law enforcement whether the murder of Pop Smoke was a home invasion or targeted assassination. No suspects have been named as the investigation is still ongoing.

Nicki Minaj, who remixed the late rapper’s breakout single, posted a tribute, implying that Pop Smoke’s killers may have been motivated by a jealous rage. “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest in Peace, Pop.”

Jackson was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1999. His fast rise to fame was due to his unique talent, charisma and the support of his fellow New York City rap artists. His first recorded song, MPR, set the theme for most of his music: dark and gritty — a reflection of his rough upbringing.

Pop Smoke followed up his debut record with street singles such as Flexin, Dior and his recent hit single Shake the Room, which all garnered millions of streams.