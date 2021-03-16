Is Sutton Stracke stirring up drama on RHOBH to get more air time?

Sutton Stracke is reportedly stirring up drama during Season 11 filming. Pic credit: Bravo

Rumors are swirling about the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s gearing up to be a juicy one.

Interestingly it’s newbie Sutton Stracke who’s reportedly in the mix of all the drama.

Sutton joined the show last season and was originally scheduled to be a full-time Housewife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it seems issues with her ex-husband prevented the mom-of-two from showing her kids on camera so she was demoted to a friend of the show.

Fans have been calling for Bravo to give the Southern Bell her diamond, and if what we’re hearing is true, she might very well deserve a promotion for stirring up lots of drama during filming.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Is Sutton Stracke causing drama among her castmates?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is still in the midst of filming Season 11, and we’ve been hearing a few rumors about what fans can expect when the show returns later this year.

A source recently revealed to Hollywood Life that second-season castmember Sutton Stracke has been stirring the pot among her costars.

An insider hints she’s supposedly doing this to get more camera time.

“Sutton’s causing a lot of drama with the women this season because she really wants airtime,” revealed the insider.

“She’s not getting along with anyone and it seems to be strictly for the cameras. The season will be all about Erika and the drama Sutton is causing because everyone else is getting along perfectly,” the source continued

The source did not reveal any details about what Sutton has done to cause conflict among the cast.

So, I guess we’ll find out when the show returns.

Erika Jayne will be the main focus of RHOBH Season 11

The insider revealed a few more tidbits about another Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Erika Jayne.

Erika has gotten a lot of media attention since going public with her divorce from embattled attorney Tom Girardi.

It seems Season 11 will focus on the blond beauty and all the drama she’s been going through.

“This season of RHOBH will heavily revolve around Erika. Her divorce will be heavily covered and it’ll be the main drama of the entire season. She’s not holding anything back. Whatever she can legally say, she’s saying it,” claimed the source.

The insider continued, “You’ll see Erika crying and getting very emotional, definitely. Everyone but Sutton has been supporting her, but Sutton has been causing drama for everyone, so it’s not surprising she’s doing the same to Erika. It’s going to be all season that this goes on. The season is all about Erika.”

Do you believe that Sutton Stracke will bring the drama in Season 11?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.