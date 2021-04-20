RHOBH: Fans will see Erika Jayne reach her ‘breaking point’ during the ‘super emotional’ season

Erika’s legal troubles and divorce a one hot topic among the ladies on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will see Erika Jayne reach her breaking point during Season 11, which is super emotional for her.

Bravo finally gave fans a teaser at the new season of RHOBH and revealed the ladies are back on May 19 at 8/7c. The trailer was jam-packed full of drama, especially when it comes to Erika.

Erika and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi are in the midst of several legal battles. Edelson PC filed a class-action suit alleging the former couple “faked their split” to protect their money,

Sign up for our newsletter!

Plus, accusations of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of those killed in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash have plagued them.

Now the good, the bad, and the ugly of Erika’s story will play out on the Bravo reality TV show.

Erika reaches her breaking point.

According to Us Weekly, several moments throughout Season 11 lead Erika to her breaking point. However, the final straw is a dinner where Sutton Stracke makes multiple accusations about Erika’s legal woes, without proof.

The dinner brings out Erika’s angry side, and a beast is unleashed after she insists only Tom knows the truth about his legal troubles. Erika didn’t hold back sharing her side of the story or defending herself against the rest of the cast.

An insider close to the show spilled to Us Weekly that Erika was constantly being accused of certain things by the rest of the ladies. Continuously having defended herself during filming took a toll on Erika.

It’s pretty easy to tell from the trailer that there is tension between Erika and the other women.

One bonding moment does occur with Garcelle Beauvais. Erika admits she had no idea the legal battles were coming. She did not get a heads up.

Fans react to news Season 11 is emotional for Erika

The Instagram fan account @AllAboutTheRealHousewives shared a post about Season 11 being an emotional one for Erika. Fans were not too sympathetic with Erika or her situation.

Some users claim Erika’s only upset because she can’t control her narrative and do not believe Erika plans to share the true story of her struggles.

Pic credit: @KathyWomack/Instagram

Others called out Erika for treating Denise Richards the way the other ladies are treating her this season.

Pic credit: @Hanz/EtsyStoreBlogger/Instagram

Only a handful of replies to the post showed any kind of support for Erika.

Pic credit: @gangagir/Instagram

Yes, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills don’t appear to feel too sorry for Erika Jayne regarding her legal troubles or pending divorce. It should make for quite an entertaining Season 11 for sure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.