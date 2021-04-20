RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley teases ‘twists and turns’ in Season 11, says it’s ‘not gonna disappoint’

Dorit Kemsley teases twists and turns in Season 11 of RHOBH. Pic credit:Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere in a few weeks and it’s gearing up to be a good one.

The recently released trailer has already given us a few hints about what we can expect when the show returns and so far it seems at if Erika Jayne’s divorce drama and legal woes will take center stage.

However, newly minted full-time Housewife Sutton Stracke will make her mark this season as well.

In the trailer, we saw some tense moments between her and Erika Jayne, but Erika is not the only cast member that Sutton will face off with this season.

Newbie Crystal Minkoff seems to be off to a rough start with the second-season Housewife as well.

And according to Dorit Kemsley, there is a lot more drama to come on Season 11 of RHOBH.

Dorit Kemsley teases twists and turns

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star had a recent chat with Us Weekly about the upcoming season.

And after the release of the trailer, Dorit promises that fans will not be disappointed with what they have in store.

“I mean it’s an intense trailer, it’s an intense season,” noted Dorit.

“You know there are–much like most seasons– a lot of twists and turns. Yeah, we dealt with some pretty big stuff this season… and we still managed to have fun.”

“And you know this was in a COVID year so it was a different season but…it’s really, really good,” added the Beverly Hills Housewife.

Dorit says Season 11 of RHOBH won’t disappoint

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to dish about Season 11 and she talked about one of the hardest parts of doing the show.

“It’s always hard to live it and then you relive it all over again with the rest of the world, and that’s definitely on the horizon,” admitted Dorit.

She continued, “But I definitely can say to the fans you know, this season is not gonna disappoint.”

Although we’ve gotten hints about what to expect for the upcoming season, Dorit teased her own storyline as well.

“I think that with regards to my family and home life, you know it’s really the challenges that you go through as a couple, as a married couple,” shared the mom-of-two.

She continued, “Even though we were able to come out strong and on top, you’re affected. And I think you’ll see certainly with us some of the impact COVID had on the family….and then the relationships and the friendships between the women which I think is always a special dynamic of the show.”

Are you excited for the return of RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.