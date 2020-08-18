Below Deck Med producer Nadine Rajabi talks Hannah Ferrier shocking exit

Below Deck Mediterranean producer Nadine Rajabi is talking about the shocking exit of Hannah Ferrier. It is a twist she never saw coming.

Nadine had no idea the chief stew had undeclared drugs on The Wellington. She learned at the same time Captain Sandy Yawn did of the CBD pen and valium.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Nadine got candid regarding Hannah’s firing and the filming of Below Deck Med.

The unforeseen twist

Nadine shared that her heart sank when she saw Malia’s text to Captain Sandy. Hannah has been part of the show since day one. Captain Lee Rosbach is the only other cast member who has been on a Below Deck franchise since its beginning.

Losing Hannah put the show in a predicament the producer had never faced before. Below Deck Med was down not only a chief stew but also one who was critical to the Bravo show’s success.

Unlike other reality TV shows where production does intervene or navigate individual storylines, Nadine shared that the nature of Below Deck is different.

“It’s the beauty and the downfall of the show,” Nadine said. “We’re at the mercy of a boat, maritime law, and nature, which is so different from anything else you ever see on Bravo. We’re seeing it as you’re seeing it all unfold.”

Since the premise is working on the yacht round the clock to please the charter guests, production and cast are entirely separate. The two departments do not speak at all during filming, making the captain’s decision final.

Understanding all sides of the story

Nadine can understand why everyone involved in the Hannah drug story reacted the way they did. She explains Hannah’s heart was not into yachting this season. The chief stew was over yachting, yet unsure of her next move.

However, Nadine does feel bad for how it all ended for the long-time cast member.

As for Captain Sandy and Malia, Nadine is also saying maritime law was broken, and it was their duty to take action.

There is a security camera on the bridge that is not part of Bravo’s production and acts like the black box on an airplane.

“It was all being recorded. It’s almost like a police body cam. Sandy could have been in really big trouble had she not reported it,” the Below Deck Mediterranean producer revealed.

Nadine did share production is still going through footage to see if Hannah was taking valium. The chief stew has admitted to taking Advil throughout filming but insist she did not take a valium.

Fan outrage is at an all-time high after Hannah Ferrier was fired for having valium and a CBD pen on the Wellington.

Below Deck Med producer Nadine Rajabi understands the backlash and hopes fans will stick with the show because there is even juicier entertainment to come.

