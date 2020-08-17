Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier insists she took Advil nightly, not Valium like Malia White claims

Hannah Ferrier insists that she was taking Advil on Below Deck Mediterranean and not Valium as Malia White claims.

The drug drama playing out on the hit Bravo show is never-ending. As the climax of Malia reporting Hannah for having Valium on the yacht to Captain Sandy Yawn unfolds, the two women continue to share their side of the story.

Fans are also taking sides. The outrage from viewers increases week to week, with fans blasting Malia, Captain Sandy, and Bugsy Drake as mean girls with a plan. There has been speculation that the three women conspired to get Hannah and chef Kiko fired for their own personal benefit.

Hannah is standing by her Advil claims

All season long, Bravo has featured Hannah taking pills. Fans even blasted the network for attempting to make the chief stew look bad during her final season on the reality TV show.

Hannah continues to share on social med the pills she was taking at night were Advil for her swollen feet. She recently responded to a fan accusing her of being on something this season by once again sharing that it was not Valium.

“I always claimed they were Advil and the shaking is part of the anxiety. If I was on Valium, I actually wouldn’t be shaking!” the chief stew wrote.

Once Hannah had her panic attack and Malia discovered her Valium, the drug accusations ramped up onscreen. The soon to be mama is making sure fans know the truth. She says she only took Valium once for a panic attack during Season 5 of Below Deck Med.

Malia insists Hannah was on valium

The war of words between Hannah and Malia continues to ramp up. Although they are not speaking directly to each other off-screen, each of the ladies is making sure their truths are heard.

Malia shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that while comforting Hannah, she learned the chief stew had valium. It was then that a lightbulb went off for the bosun that made her believe Hannah was on the prescription drug all season.

The bosun is insisting it was her duty to turn Hannah in for the unauthorized drugs. Malia keeps citing Maritime law as her defense for reporting the chief stew.

Hannah Ferrier fully admits she was taking Advil on Below Deck Med. Malia White is standing by claims it was Valium. The saga is heating up too. Nothing will ever be the same on- or off-screen after the fallout plays out on the Bravo show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.