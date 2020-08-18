Below Deck Med Captain Sandy Yawn claims she fired Hannah Ferrier for lack of trust not drugs

It was the episode fans had been waiting for weeks to watch. Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah Ferrier on Below Deck Mediterranean after finding out the chief stew had valium and a CBD pen.

The captain has been enduring a ton of backlash this season. Fan outrage is heating up after the most recent episode.

Watching Captain Sandy fire the beloved chef Kiko, bringing him to tears and witnessing Kiko say his good-bye was heartbreaking for fans.

Now, there is a new heartbreak thanks to the captain firing Hannah. The way it went down with Malia White ratting out the chief stew has fans in a rage, and Hannah’s final episode only riled viewers up more.

The real reason Captain Sandy fired Hannah

Captain Sandy is taking the brunt of the fan hate for the way she treated Hannah. The captain tried to explain her actions in an Instagram Live ahead of the episode airing.

She didn’t mention Hannah by name, but Captain Sandy kept saying “the chief stew,” obviously referring to what went down with Hannah.

It turns out the real reason the Below Deck Mediterranean captain fired Hannah was lack of trust, not the drugs.

“I did not let the stew go because of drugs. I let the stew go because I had to make a critical decision which protects the vessel, the owner of the vessel, and my license. I no longer felt I could trust that crew member,” Captain Sandy said during her Instagram Live.

A double standard

The captain said on Below Deck Med and during her Instagram Live chat that she was concerned for the safety of guests. However, the move was also to protect herself. Should something illegal happen on the boat, it is Captain Sandy who will be in trouble.

“If a crew member gets hurt and they’ve been under the influence, and we all get drug tested, guess who goes to jail? Not the crew member,” she shared on the show and her Instagram Live.

The irony of Captain Sandy’s words is that Peter Hunziker recently shared that he took medication for anxiety during the filming of the Bravo show, yet Hannah was fired because Captain Sandy couldn’t trust her with the valium.

The turbulent working relationship between Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier is over now that the chief stew was fired.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.