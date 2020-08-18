Below Deck Med mid-season trailer: Chef Tom’s meltdown, Johnny Damon returns and more OMG moments

It was perfect that the Below Deck Med mid-season trailer premiered after the drama-filled episode featuring Hannah Ferrier being fired.

The episode was a nice segway to what is still to come on the Bravo show. That includes chef Tom Checketts’ melting down and Johnny Damon returning as a charter guest.

There is no doubt Season 5 has been one of the craziest and most dramatic seasons in any of the Below Deck franchises. Based on the trailer for what is to come, the Bravo show is saving the best OMG moments for the last part of the season.

Captain Sandy Yawn, Malia White, Bugsy Drake, Tom, Jessica More, Rob Westergaard, and Alex Radcliffe are featured in the new footage. Plus, there is a tease for the new chief stew, which fans are convinced is Aesha Scott.

Peter Hunziker is noticeably absent from the footage, but that is not a surprise. The deckhand was fired for a racist post in June and has since been edited out of the show. At this point, viewers barely remember he is part of the show unless he speaks out on social media.

The Wellington crew unhinged

Captain Sandy is shown in the trailer, giving The Wellington crew a lecture about being a team. There are clearly several cracks in the crew as the captain reminds everyone she will not tolerate insubordination. She then attempts to give the group a little motivation with the words, “I want us to be champions, not at each other’s throat.”

The meeting is just the tip of the iceberg of crew drama.

Chef Tom loses it and nearly walks off the boat. His actions cause a rift between Malia and Captain Sandy. The captain finally yells at Malia, who continues to defend her boyfriend at all costs. It looks like Tom and Malia aren’t quite the gems Captain Sandy initially thought.

Jess and Rob hit a rough patch after a charter guest puts the moves on him. She loses it and threatens physical harm to anyone that touches her man. He thinks their relationship has become too hard and intense too soon. Yes, the newlywed phase of this relationship is over.

The burgeoning romance of Bugsy and Alex is still going strong. Bugsy keeps luring Alex back into the fold once he decides she will never give him a chance. It looks like more of the will they or won’t they is going to play out with these two.

Fans can also expect even more drunken and drama-filled nights out with the crew. There is a lot of dancing, drinking, and face planting in the teaser clip.

Charter guests out of control

There are three charters left with two groups featured in the upcoming footage.

Charter guests Isaac and Ashley Martinez will continue to be a challenge for the crew in the next episode. They are all about drinking and partying. The group even requests to have belly dancers, and somehow Alex gets roped into being one too.

Then there is the return of baseball player Johnny Damon and his wife, Michelle. They first appeared during Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The group is bringing the party once again, and the crew better keep up. At one-point Johnny asks Malia to pee on him after he is stung by a jellyfish, and it is hilarious.

The drama is far from over on Below Deck Med. There are eight episodes and three charters filled with jaw-dropping moments.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.