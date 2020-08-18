Is Aesha Scott the new stew on Below Deck Med? Fans think so

There is another familiar face heeded to The Wellington. Fans think Aesha Scott is the new stew on Below Deck Mediterranean replacing Bugsy Drake, who is now chief stew after Hannah Ferrier was fired.

It has been a whirlwind season of the hit Bravo show. Season 5 is barely half over, and already one crew member quit, while Captain Sandy Yawn fired two other crew members. There has been a revolving door on the superyacht during the six weeks the show filmed the season.

Bugsy Drake replaced Lara Flumiani, who quit after one charter. Malia White’s boyfriend Tom Checketts took chef Kiko’s job. Then Captain Sandy promoted Bugsy to chief stew once Hannah was fired.

Now there is an open slot for a second stew, and Aesha appears to be the top contender for the position.

Who is Aesha Scott?

Die-hard Below Deck Med fans will remember Aesha from Season 4. She was a second stew who worked alongside Hannah and third stew Anastasia Surmava. June Foster was brought in as third stew for a few episodes while Anastasia tested out her cooking skills as a chef.

Aesha embarked on a boatmance with deckhand Jack Stirrup. Their relationship was a main storyline during the season.

They broke up not long after the cameras stopped rolling when she discovered he was seeing someone else. Aesha insists the two are friends and even congratulated Jack when his son was born.

In July, Aesha introduced fans to the new man in her life. She is head over heels for boyfriend Scotty Dobbo. Yes, the two have made their relationship Instagram official.

The New Zealand native has been in yachting for over five years. Aesha is drawn to the adventurous lifestyle and can’t imagine doing anything else. She has worked as a deckhand and stew during her career.

Why do fans think Aesha is new Below Deck Med stew?

There has been speculation Aesha was coming in as second stew for a few weeks after a crew photo was leaked featuring her front and center. The picture in question was also a giveaway that Hannah and Kiko were done. The photo also gave reason to believe Tom was joining the cast.

Since the photo went viral, social media has been buzzing that Aesha was coming back. So far, the rumors regarding Kiko, Tom, and Hannah have come true. Therefore, the theory about Aesha’s return seems pretty spot on.

Plus, she has a great working relationship with Captain Sandy, and that is a bonus. The current season is kind of all about the captain and her favorite crew members.

Fans will soon find out if they are right, and Aesha Scott is the new second stew on Below Deck Mediterranean. The familiar face is teased to premiere at the end of the next episode but will likely be drawn out over the upcoming two shows.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.